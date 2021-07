The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of 'Star Wars' at Meadow Brook

click to enlarge Courtesy of DSO.

The DSO will perform the music of 'Star Wars' at Meadow Brook in August.





To quote one beloved — and vocal — Wookiee: "RRRAARRWHHGWWR."While we're not 100% sure as to what Chewbacca is saying, like, ever, (we'll leave than to Han) the sounds of thesaga are among the most iconic in all of cinema and, for those who identify with the rebels, imperials, and galactic scum of a galaxy far, far away, the sounds are downright meditative. (For example, lightsaber activation is basically afan's version of crystal singing bowls . Don't @ us.)Anyway, perhaps the most memorable sounds from the popular space opera were a result of mastermind and composer John Williams, who defined complex characters with compositions like " The Imperial March " or " Leia's Theme " and made some of the most pivotal cinematicmoments ( "I love you." "I know." ) even more memorable through music.The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be taking the reigns on Williams' scores when they perform the music ofat Meadow Brook Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.Led by conductor Steven Reineke, the DSO will perform a brand-new program that will include music from all nine movies within the Skywalker Saga (1977'sthrough 2019's, and, yes, the Jar-Jar Binks trilogy is included), as well as other cannon films includingandTickets ($27.50+) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9 via 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com