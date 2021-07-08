The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Scene

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of 'Star Wars' at Meadow Brook

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge The DSO will perform the music of 'Star Wars' at Meadow Brook in August. - COURTESY OF DSO.
  • Courtesy of DSO.
  • The DSO will perform the music of 'Star Wars' at Meadow Brook in August.

To quote one beloved — and vocal — Wookiee: "RRRAARRWHHGWWR."

While we're not 100% sure as to what Chewbacca is saying, like, ever, (we'll leave than to Han) the sounds of the Star Wars saga are among the most iconic in all of cinema and, for those who identify with the rebels, imperials, and galactic scum of a galaxy far, far away, the sounds are downright meditative. (For example, lightsaber activation is basically a Star Wars fan's version of crystal singing bowls. Don't @ us.)



Anyway, perhaps the most memorable sounds from the popular space opera were a result of mastermind and composer John Williams, who defined complex characters with compositions like "The Imperial March" or "Leia's Theme" and made some of the most pivotal cinematic Star Wars moments ("I love you." "I know.") even more memorable through music.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be taking the reigns on Williams' scores when they perform the music of Star Wars at Meadow Brook Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Led by conductor Steven Reineke, the DSO will perform a brand-new program that will include music from all nine movies within the Skywalker Saga (1977's Star Wars: A New Hope through 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and, yes, the Jar-Jar Binks trilogy is included), as well as other cannon films including Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Tickets ($27.50+) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9 via 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Michigan stores sell Delta-8, a THC product with a powerful high, but left untested, it poses serious risks
Drink mixes are the next frontier for cannabis — just add water
These former Michigan cops used to help prosecute drug crimes. Now they're testing legal weed.
Happy National Dab Day! Wait, what’s Dab Day?
I started dabbing again during the pandemic. Things have changed since the last time I took a hit.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Questlove’s scorching new documentary about the long-lost ‘Black Woodstock’ premieres at Cinema Detroit Read More

  2. Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit Read More

  3. Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium set to reopen in July with improvements Read More

  4. How a Detroit woman’s stripping saga-turned-Twitter thread became ‘Zola’ Read More

  5. John E. Lawrence to host free jazz concert series at Ypsilanti's Frog Island Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation