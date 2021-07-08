Email
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Ann Arbor Art Fair returns after one-year hiatus

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Ann Arbor Art Fair will return to downtown Ann Arbor Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ANN ARBOR ART FAIR
  • Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor Art Fair
  • Ann Arbor Art Fair will return to downtown Ann Arbor Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17.

What’s better than one art fair? Probably three art fairs in one.

After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is set to return to downtown Ann Arbor. Spanning 30 city blocks, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is a combination of the Ann Arbor Street Fair The Original, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

“We are excited to again be able to host artists and visitors to the Ann Arbor Art Fair,” Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, said in a press release. “While there will be some changes to this year’s fair, everyone can expect to see inspiring and amazing art in line with what they have come to expect year after year.”

Some of those changes are due to the pandemic, including extra spacing between vendor booths and hand sanitizing stations throughout the fair.

While artists will have their works both on display and for sale, visitors can enjoy live musical performances presented by The Ark sponsored by DTE Energy.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair will be from Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17. Shuttle services are available from Huron High School and Briarwood Mall, rides are $5 roundtrip.

For more information on the Ann Arbor Art Fair, visit theannarborartfair.com.

