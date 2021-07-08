Ann Arbor Art Fair returns after one-year hiatus

After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is set to return to downtown Ann Arbor. Spanning 30 city blocks, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is a combination of the Ann Arbor Street Fair The Original, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.
“We are excited to again be able to host artists and visitors to the Ann Arbor Art Fair,” Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, said in a press release. “While there will be some changes to this year’s fair, everyone can expect to see inspiring and amazing art in line with what they have come to expect year after year.”
Some of those changes are due to the pandemic, including extra spacing between vendor booths and hand sanitizing stations throughout the fair.
While artists will have their works both on display and for sale, visitors can enjoy live musical performances presented by The Ark sponsored by DTE Energy.
The Ann Arbor Art Fair will be from Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17. Shuttle services are available from Huron High School and Briarwood Mall, rides are $5 roundtrip.For more information on the Ann Arbor Art Fair, visit theannarborartfair.com.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.