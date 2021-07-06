Metro Detroit will soon have a thrilling indoor skydiving complex

click to enlarge Courtesy of iFly World

iFly World willopen it's first Michigan location on July 24 in Novi.

Many metro Detroiters will soon have an opportunity to check "skydiving" off of their bucket lists without having to confront a fear of heights, planes, or, you know, falling thousands of feet to their potential death.

OK — so, like, only 11 people died in 2020 out of 2.8 million jumps , but soon anyone who has a thirst for danger and a hunger for caution can enjoy the thrill of skydiving when iFly World opens its first Michigan location on July 24.iFly, which debuted in Orlando in 1998 and has since expanded to 30 U.S. cities and more than five countries, is known for its state of the art vertical wind tunnel which allows people of all ages and abilities to experience the thrill of jumping from a plane, offering jumpers to experience what iFly describes as a "cushion of air."

“As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers,” Bob Ash, General Manager of iFLY Detroit said in a press release. “We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology which makes this an exemplary tunnel.”



So how does it work? Well, all interested flyers must complete a training course before hitting the tunnel, and all guests must wear proper gear (flight suit, helmet, and goggles), all of which are included in iFly's various packages.



Upon completion of the flight training, you can dive into iFly's specially-designed vertical wind tunnel comprised of four fans that optimize air flow for a smooth, and, apparently, very eco-friendly body flight experience, again, without having to hurl yourself from a plane at 14,000 feet which, after 2020, doesn't sound nearly as scary as it once did. In fact, it sounds like it could actually be downright serene.



Anyway, iFly Detroit is located at 26975 Adell Center Dr., Novi, and will be open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. Individual introductory flight packages start at $64.99 and birthday/event packages are available for up to 12 flyers for $864.99. For more information or to book a flight visit iFLYworld.com/Detroit.