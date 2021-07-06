Knight Arts Challenge returns to Detroit

The Knight Foundation announced the return of the Knight Arts Challenge to Detroit in hopes to support the creative minds impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The KAC allows local artists to apply for a share of $2 million in funding to support their creative ambitions.
The application process is simple: applicants must answer a single question in under 150-words, “What is your best idea for the arts in Detroit?”
KAC has awarded over $14 million to artists and projects around the country since its creation in 2008. Knight Foundation Vice President Victoria Rogers said she looks forward to seeing the continued impact of the KAC.
“Through the Knight Arts Challenge, we want to support artists and art organizations who are showing the way forward as cities reopen, and encourage them to embrace new forms of expression that mirror ways audiences are engaging with art,” Rogers said in a press release. “We look forward to adding new artists and ideas to help bring their incredible works of art to life.”
The Knight Foundation was established in 1950, in hopes of supporting art and journalism in the cities where John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Knight Foundation president Alberto Ibargüen said he believes the arts are an important part of bringing a community together.
“The arts are a powerful tool to bring people together; they foster community,” Ibargüen said in a statement. “Detroit’s reopening is the perfect time for artists to express the new narrative of a reborn Detroit.”
This year, KAC is looking to support projects that have digital and interactive interfaces that can be implemented throughout the city of Detroit.
Artists are encouraged to apply through July 31, and winners will be announced in the fall. On July 26, a town hall meeting will be held for artists to discuss ideas and ask questions.For more information and updates, applicants are encouraged to follow the Knight Foundation on Twitter and Facebook.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.