Hamtramck's Film Lab announces reopening as microcinema, event space, and art deco cocktail bar

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Film Lab

After a long pandemic-related hiatus, Hamtramck's women-owned independent hub for cinephiles, The Film Lab, has recently reopened to offer more than movie screenings.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Film Lab

'Wild at Heart' on the patio at Hamtramck's microcinema.

Since opening in 2019, the Film Lab has operated out of a century-old building in Hamtramck, offering an indoor/outdoor cocktail and movie experience.However, since March 2020, the "microcinema" has pivoted to offering drive-in films as well as virtual screenings and limited-capacity viewings on the Film Lab's patio, which has been revamped and expanded to offer new seating options, fire pits, and a bigger screen.According to a press release, the Film Lab has focused its reopening efforts on rebranding the space as an art deco cocktail bar and multi-use event space, hosting events including film festivals, live music, podcasts, filmmaker happy hours, trivia, writing workshops, and open projector nights, which invites local filmmakers to screen their work not unlike an open mic for songwriters, comedians, etc. They've also unveiled two private screenin