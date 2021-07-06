Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Annual art festival returns to downtown Plymouth this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge The 41st Annual Art in the Park returns to downtown Plymouth this weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF RAYCHEL RORK/ART IN THE PARK
  • Photo courtesy of Raychel Rork/Art in the Park
  • The 41st Annual Art in the Park returns to downtown Plymouth this weekend.

The 41st annual Art in the Park is set to return to downtown Plymouth this weekend. More than 400 artists from across the country will be showcased in the three-day art fair, displaying art works across a variety of mediums.



Live music will fill downtown Plymouth for the weekend with the return of reggae band Roots Vibrations, Zydeco Hepcats, and many more. Notably, professional hula-hooper Comet Dancer and human statue and magician George Tait are set to perform on Main Street.

Aside from the live performances, artists will also be selling work from statues to paintings. One organization will even be using visitors as their canvas, with your permission of course. Additionally, the Michigan Lego User Group (yes, that’s a thing) will have a 40-foot Lego display with themes from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The event also includes food, booze and plenty of kid friendly activities as well.. There will be face painting, henna tattoos, caricatures, and plenty more activities that will let the little ones burn off that package of cotton candy.

Parking and attendance is free, and a shuttle is available from Schoolcraft College to Plymouth City Hall continuously for $3, with children riding free.

Art in the Park is open Friday, July 9 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information visit their website or follow Art in the Park on Facebook.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 30-July 6)
Health Insurance 101: Companies make money by denying you healthcare
Alien nation
Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit
Oops, I drew it again
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Questlove’s scorching new documentary about the long-lost ‘Black Woodstock’ premieres at Cinema Detroit Read More

  2. Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit Read More

  3. Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium set to reopen in July with improvements Read More

  4. How a Detroit woman’s stripping saga-turned-Twitter thread became ‘Zola’ Read More

  5. John E. Lawrence to host free jazz concert series at Ypsilanti's Frog Island Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation