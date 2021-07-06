Annual art festival returns to downtown Plymouth this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Raychel Rork/Art in the Park

The 41st Annual Art in the Park returns to downtown Plymouth this weekend.

The 41st annual Art in the Park is set to return to downtown Plymouth this weekend. More than 400 artists from across the country will be showcased in the three-day art fair, displaying art works across a variety of mediums.

Live music will fill downtown Plymouth for the weekend with the return of reggae band Roots Vibrations, Zydeco Hepcats, and many more. Notably, professional hula-hooper Comet Dancer and human statue and magician George Tait are set to perform on Main Street.

Aside from the live performances, artists will also be selling work from statues to paintings. One organization will even be using visitors as their canvas, with your permission of course. Additionally, the Michigan Lego User Group (yes, that’s a thing) will have a 40-foot Lego display with themes from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The event also includes food, booze and plenty of kid friendly activities as well.. There will be face painting, henna tattoos, caricatures, and plenty more activities that will let the little ones burn off that package of cotton candy.

Parking and attendance is free, and a shuttle is available from Schoolcraft College to Plymouth City Hall continuously for $3, with children riding free.

Art in the Park is open Friday, July 9 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information visit their website or follow Art in the Park on Facebook.