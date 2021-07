Kresge Arts in Detroit announces its 2021 Fellows

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kresge Arts in Detroi

Kresge Arts in Detroit has announced its 2021 Kresge Art Fellows and Gilda Awards recipients, allocating $550,000 in grants to 30 local artists.Last year, Kresge expanded funding to allow for additional fellowships and Gilda Awards (named after the late Detroit artist, Gilda Snowden ), bringing the total award amount from 20 to 30.“There’s no doubt the past year-plus of pandemic and unrest has been particularly challenging for the arts sector, and we hope that the elevation of these 30 artists — exciting as they are — speaks also to our admiration and support for our community of artists writ large,” Rip Rapson, president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation, said in a press release.Each Kresge Art Fellow will receive $25,000 in grants, while Gilda Award recipients will receive $5,000 each. In addition, the Kresge Fellows will also receive one year of professional development support, including strategic planning workshops, professional mentorship, and artist salons.The awards ceremony will be celebrated virtually, and is open to the public. The ceremony will include remarks from this year’s fellows as well as performances and reflections from previous fellows and Kresge Foundation board members. Information for the 2021 Kresge Arts in Detroit Celebration can be found on Eventbrite The 2021 Kresge Art Fellows and Gilda Award recipients are:LITERARY ARTS FELLOWSEmell Derra Adolphus, Creative NonfictionDanielle Aubert, Interdisciplinary WorkJeni De La O, PoetryAnn Eskridge, PlaywritingTariq Luthun, PoetryMARS Marshall, PoetryJassmine Parks, Spoken WordB. Van Randall, Graphic NovelsCasey Rocheteau, PoetryZig Zag Claybourne, FictionGILDA AWARDS IN LITERARY ARTSBayan the Poet, Spoken WordAna Gavrilovska, Arts CriticismRochelle Marrett, FictionDonnevan Tolbert, PlaywritingVISUAL ARTS FELLOWSPeter Daniel Bernal, PaintingJudy Bowman, CollageBrian Day, PhotographyDarcel Deneau, GlassSolomon Johnson, IllustrationGisela McDaniel, PaintingSabrina Nelson, Interdisciplinary WorkRachel Reid, AnimationAndrew "AndyT" Thompson, InstallationGraem Whyte, Interdisciplinary WorkGILDA AWARDS IN VISUAL ARTSIjania Cortez, PaintingBakpak Durden, PaintingJessica Frelinghuysen, Performance ArtCyrus Karimipour, PhotographyCinnamon Triano, Video ArtNeha Vedpathak, Painting