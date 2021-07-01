Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Kresge Arts in Detroit announces its 2021 Fellows

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge Kresge Arts in Detroit has announced its 2021 Kresge Art Fellows and Gilda Awards recipients. - COURTESY OF KRESGE ARTS IN DETROI
  • Courtesy of Kresge Arts in Detroi
  • Kresge Arts in Detroit has announced its 2021 Kresge Art Fellows and Gilda Awards recipients.
Kresge Arts in Detroit has announced its 2021 Kresge Art Fellows and Gilda Awards recipients, allocating $550,000 in grants to 30 local artists.

Last year, Kresge expanded funding to allow for additional fellowships and Gilda Awards (named after the late Detroit artist, Gilda Snowden), bringing the total award amount from 20 to 30.



“There’s no doubt the past year-plus of pandemic and unrest has been particularly challenging for the arts sector, and we hope that the elevation of these 30 artists — exciting as they are — speaks also to our admiration and support for our community of artists writ large,” Rip Rapson, president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation, said in a press release.

Each Kresge Art Fellow will receive $25,000 in grants, while Gilda Award recipients will receive $5,000 each. In addition, the Kresge Fellows will also receive one year of professional development support, including strategic planning workshops, professional mentorship, and artist salons.

The awards ceremony will be celebrated virtually, and is open to the public. The ceremony will include remarks from this year’s fellows as well as performances and reflections from previous fellows and Kresge Foundation board members. Information for the 2021 Kresge Arts in Detroit Celebration can be found on Eventbrite.

The 2021 Kresge Art Fellows and Gilda Award recipients are:

LITERARY ARTS FELLOWS
Emell Derra Adolphus, Creative Nonfiction
Danielle Aubert, Interdisciplinary Work
Jeni De La O, Poetry
Ann Eskridge, Playwriting
Tariq Luthun, Poetry
MARS Marshall, Poetry
Jassmine Parks, Spoken Word
B. Van Randall, Graphic Novels
Casey Rocheteau, Poetry
Zig Zag Claybourne, Fiction

GILDA AWARDS IN LITERARY ARTS
Bayan the Poet, Spoken Word
Ana Gavrilovska, Arts Criticism
Rochelle Marrett, Fiction
Donnevan Tolbert, Playwriting

VISUAL ARTS FELLOWS
Peter Daniel Bernal, Painting
Judy Bowman, Collage
Brian Day, Photography
Darcel Deneau, Glass
Solomon Johnson, Illustration
Gisela McDaniel, Painting
Sabrina Nelson, Interdisciplinary Work
Rachel Reid, Animation
Andrew "AndyT" Thompson, Installation
Graem Whyte, Interdisciplinary Work

GILDA AWARDS IN VISUAL ARTS
Ijania Cortez, Painting
Bakpak Durden, Painting
Jessica Frelinghuysen, Performance Art
Cyrus Karimipour, Photography
Cinnamon Triano, Video Art
Neha Vedpathak, Painting

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 30-July 6)
Health Insurance 101: Companies make money by denying you healthcare
Alien nation
Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit
Oops, I drew it again
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How a Detroit woman’s stripping saga-turned-Twitter thread became ‘Zola’ Read More

  2. Glenlore Trails in Commerce Twp. returns with immersive summer expedition Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (June 30-July 6) Read More

  4. Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit Read More

  5. ‘F9’ has a need for speed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation