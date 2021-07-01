City Slang

Thursday, July 1, 2021

City Slang

John E. Lawrence to host free jazz concert series at Ypsilanti's Frog Island Park

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Straight Ahead. - COURTESY YPSILANTI FROG ISLAND JAZZ SERIES
  • Courtesy Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series
  • Straight Ahead.

Fact: We could all use a bit more jazz in our lives.

Thankfully, guitarist, recording artist, and retired instructor John E. Lawrence is bringing the jazz to Ypsi with the Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series. The free concert series kicks off with a performance by Rayse Biggs, who has collaborated with the likes of Kem and Bob Dylan, on July 2. The free series continues with performances by Straight Ahead (July 9), Kimmie Horne (July 16), Charles and Gwen Scales (July 30), Dave McMurray (Aug. 6), Yancyy (Aug. 13), Gerard Gibbs (Aug. 20), LaShawn Gary (Aug. 27), and Randy Scott (Sept. 3). Lawrence is getting in on the jazzy fun, too, as he’ll host and open for all of the series’ acts. 

Performances are from 7-9 p.m. starting Friday, July 2 through Sunday, Sep. 12; Frog Island Park, 699 Rice St., Ypsilanti; frogislandjazz.com; Performances are free.

Related Events

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Rayse Biggs @ Frog Island

    • Fri., July 2, 7-9 p.m. free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Straight Ahead @ Frog Island

    • Fri., July 9, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Kimmie Horne @ Frog Island

    • Fri., July 16, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Charles and Gwen Scales @ Frog Island

    • Fri., July 23, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Dave McMurray @ Frog Island

    • Fri., Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Yancyy @ Frog Island

    • Fri., Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Gerard Gibbs @ Frog Island

    • Fri., Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: Randy Scott @ Frog Island

    • Fri., Aug. 27, 7-9 p.m. Free

  • Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series: LaShawn Gary @ Frog Island

    • Fri., Aug. 27, 7-9 p.m. Free

