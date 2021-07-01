John E. Lawrence to host free jazz concert series at Ypsilanti's Frog Island Park

click to enlarge Courtesy Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series

Straight Ahead.

Fact: We could all use a bit more jazz in our lives.

Thankfully, guitarist, recording artist, and retired instructor John E. Lawrence is bringing the jazz to Ypsi with the Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series. The free concert series kicks off with a performance by Rayse Biggs, who has collaborated with the likes of Kem and Bob Dylan, on July 2. The free series continues with performances by Straight Ahead (July 9), Kimmie Horne (July 16), Charles and Gwen Scales (July 30), Dave McMurray (Aug. 6), Yancyy (Aug. 13), Gerard Gibbs (Aug. 20), LaShawn Gary (Aug. 27), and Randy Scott (Sept. 3). Lawrence is getting in on the jazzy fun, too, as he’ll host and open for all of the series’ acts.

Performances are from 7-9 p.m. starting Friday, July 2 through Sunday, Sep. 12; Frog Island Park, 699 Rice St., Ypsilanti; frogislandjazz.com; Performances are free.