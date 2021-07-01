Email
Thursday, July 1, 2021

Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium set to reopen in July with improvements

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge A wide-angle view of the entrance at the Belle Isle Aquarium, July 2017. - DARREN HOOD, DETROIT STOCK CITY
  • Darren Hood, Detroit Stock City
  • A wide-angle view of the entrance at the Belle Isle Aquarium, July 2017.

Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium has been closed since the pandemic hit in March 2020, but now officials have finally announced a reopening date.

According to a media advisory sent Thursday, the nation's oldest aquarium is set to reopen to the public on Friday, July 16.



Not only that, but officials say they used the downtime to install new exhibits and make other improvements to the Albert Kahn-designed facility, though they declined to offer details.

The changes will be revealed for the first time during a media preview on Thursday, July 8.

