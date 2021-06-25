The first of two immersive van Gogh events kicks off at Detroit's TCF Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of Beyond Van Gogh/313 Presents

Beyond Van Gogh is one of two immersive Detroit events celebrating the iconic artist.

Remember back in April when we announced a confusing number of similar immersive events celebrating the life and work of Vincent van Gogh headed to Detroit and y’all kept yelling at us for not clarifying the difference between the competing projection-based events?



Now that we’ve all chilled out, it’s time to actually see what one of the aforementioned exhibits is all about. TCF Center will host a seven-week engagement of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which is one of apparently 50 van Gogh events traveling throughout the U.S. Beyond Van Gogh is the vision of Mathieu St-Arnaud (creative director of a Montreal-based projection-mapping group Normal Studio) and features 300 iconic van Gogh works paired with music and the artist’s words.



The event takes place starting Friday, June 25 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at the TCF Center; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; vangoghdetroit.com; $42.99+.

