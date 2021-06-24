The Detroit Jazz Festival plans for live audience in 2021

Labor Day weekend will be a lot more lively as the Detroit Jazz Festival returns to downtown with in-person audiences. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the annual affair to go virtual in 2020, but now organizers say they are thrilled to bring audiences into Hart Plaza and Campus Martius.
“Overall, nothing beats the experience of live, in-person jazz performances at our stages and we look forward to showcasing the exciting artistry, dynamism and diversity of our artists delivering true jazz to our audiences,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation in a press release.
The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and Detroit city officials have worked together to organize a plan that will incorporate safety measures, although COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Tuesday. There are plans for more video screens, cashless payments at vendor booths, and sanitizing stations set throughout festival space.
This year, Tony and Grammy award-winning jazz singer, Dee Dee Bridgewater, will serve as the artist-in-residence, headlining multiple performances throughout the festival. Other performers include Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project.
While the Detroit Jazz Festival is free to the public, those unable to attend can still enjoy the performances for a small fee. The virtual Detroit Jazz Fest Live! allows wishful attendees to livestream performances from all of the festival stages for $20.The Detroit Jazz Festival runs Sept. 3-Sept. 6, detroitjazzfest.org Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
