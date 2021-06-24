Email
Thursday, June 24, 2021

Michigan Opera Theatre brings music to Detroit parks

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge The Michigan Opera Theatre’s touring ensemble will perform free, hourlong sets throughout the summer as a part of the Opera in the Park series. - COURTESY OF MICHIGAN OPERA THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Michigan Opera Theatre
  • The Michigan Opera Theatre’s touring ensemble will perform free, hourlong sets throughout the summer as a part of the Opera in the Park series.

The Michigan Opera Theatre and the City of Detroit have teamed up to bring music to local neighborhoods and parks.

The Michigan Opera Theatre’s touring ensemble will perform free, hourlong sets throughout the summer as a part of the Opera in the Park series. The performances mix a variety of musical genres including opera, broadway and American songbook.

Last fall, the theater appointed Yuval Sharon as its new artistic director, its second director since its founding in 1971. Sharon hit the ground running with an unconventional parking garage performance of Richard Wagner's “Götterdämmerung” or “Twilight of the Gods.”

The Opera in the Park summer series lets you skip the parking structure and simply enjoy the park.

The full schedule is below:

• June 25 at 5:30pm: Balduck Park 18151 East Warren
• July 9 at 5:30pm: Rosedale Park (Community Center) 18445 Scarsdale
• July 23 at 5:30pm: AB Ford Park 100 Lenox
• Aug. 6 at 5:30pm: Palmer Park 910 Merrill Plaisance St
• Aug. 20 at 5:30pm: Riverside Park 3085 W. Jefferson Ave.
• Aug. 27 at 5:30pm: LaSalle Park 2351 N. LaSalle Blvd.
• Sept. 10 at noon: Spirit Plaza 2 Woodward Ave.


Opera in the Park kicks off 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 25; Balduck Park; 5271 Canyon St, Detroit; MichiganOpera.org

