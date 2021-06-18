Black-owned plant boutique opens in Hamtramck

click to enlarge Chettara T

Alexis Sims.

Alexis Sims began her plant boutique Leaf Me during quarantine, at a time where she found caring for plants as her own form of healing.

Sims’ passion for plants began with a gift from her mother, during a very challenging time in her life. Newly divorced, Sims says providing for her plants was a form of therapy and healing when she couldn’t afford traditional measures.

“At the start of my divorce, my mom gave me her arrowhead vine, my first plant. That plant is what got me through while taking care of a newborn and working full time,” Sims says. “I’m excited to be on the other side of that storm and furthermore to be of service to others.”

Sims began Leaf Me online, using her website and social media to sell tropical houseplants that were delivered to your doorstep during the pandemic. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Sims continued to deliver plants with care in the Detroit area.

Now, the plant shop is moving from Instagram to a storefront in Hamtramck on Juneteenth, which doubles as the company’s one-year anniversary. To celebrate, the shop will be giving away special gifts with purchase from other local vendors, some of who will be permanent merchants inside the shop.

What began with just houseplants has now expanded into a one-stop shop for all of your plant needs including planters, misting bottles, watering cans, and Leaf Me’s own organic plant food. Leaf Me even offers interior plant consultation, a service designed to assist buyers with the best plants for their green spaces.

Sims said her passion and business has allowed her to reconnect with nature and loves that the “plant boom” has allowed Black people to ease back into nature.

“As Black people we have a complicated relationship with nature and water, and I’m happy that we have an opportunity to get back to the basics,” Sims says.

Leaf Me Plant Boutique will have its grand opening from noon-6 p.m. on Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19; 9618 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck; leafme.co.



