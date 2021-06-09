The Scene

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Ann Arbor's annual Summer Festival returns for month-long in-person and virtual programming

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge Ann Arbor's annual Summer Festival kicks off on June 11. - MYRA KLARMAN
  • Myra Klarman
  • Ann Arbor's annual Summer Festival kicks off on June 11.

Remember what it was like being legitimately busy? Well, you’re about to.



Since 1984, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival has championed the performing arts via a four-week festival starting in June that offers concerts, art exhibitions, family-friendly activities, dance performances, and film screenings — and this summer is no different. Well, OK, this summer is a bit different, with the fest offering a variety of in-person and digital events throughout the U-M campus and neighboring parks.

This year’s A2SF schedule includes pop-up neighborhood concerts, movies at Fuller Park, a theater installation that accommodates one audience member at a time, a community-based Indian dance event, and three ticketed live-outdoor fundraising concerts featuring Kishi Bashi, the Laith Al-Saadi Trio, and the War and Treaty. Additionally, folks can reserve private concerts from a number of participating performers. As for online events, this year’s A2SF will include the premiere of Theater in Quarantine, an interactive performance by Brooklyn-based 600 HIGHWAYMEN, and the second season of the A2SF podcast Stories from the Top.

Events are in-person and online, times and dates vary; a2sf.org. Tickets vary.


