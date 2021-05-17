Detroit woman-owned handbag brand Haus of Sy sells out fast, launches pre-order program

click to enlarge Sarah Fleming

Angel Reeves.

Angel Reeves, creator and owner of Detroit-based handbag brand Haus of Sy, says she’s always had dreams of being in the fashion industry.

“I knew I wanted to design a fashion brand,” Reeves says. “I always sketched out dresses and other clothing garments. Handbags were a part of the process, but I didn’t think it would be where I would actually start.”

Reeves says that when the pandemic started, something clicked for her, so she took a leap of faith and created her own company.

The bags have become a huge hit.

“My bags have made it to every state,” Reeves says. “Every drop I’m blessed to sell out.”

Haus of Sy recently launched Girl, Get a Bag Program to guarantee access to its fast-selling bags. Before the program, many customers who wanted a bag couldn’t get one because of how quickly they sold out. Reeves says she wants everyone who wants one to be able to get one with the program.

Launched on May 11, Haus of Sy’s Girl, Get a Bag Program allowed customers to pre-order as many handbags as they’d like within 24 hours. Various colors are available of 14 round logo bags, and 10 mini tote bags.

All pre-orders will ship between May 31 and June 5.

“So many followers, especially new followers, were inquiring about drops because they continued to miss them so I wanted to give them the chance to get a bag or two,” Reeves says.

Reeves says despite selling her bags nationally, her hometown Detroit has helped her continue to build her brand.

“Nobody supports me like my city,” Reeves says. “They are truly helping me live out my dream. The support is unmatched and I appreciate everyone so much. I try my best to give back as much as I can because I genuinely am thankful for everyone rooting for me.”

Reeves says she is inspired by many Black independent designers, especially ones who create handbags.

“I can honestly say that I have been inspired by Mia Ray, Telfar Clemens, and Brandon Blackwood,” Reeves says. “They are setting the bar for Black independent luxury designers. Their impact is huge and very inspiring.”

Named after her son, Reeves says it means a lot to her that people all over the country are wearing handbags with his name on them. She says her son is her entire world and she wants to leave this to him in the future.

Reeves says she is excited to release her new bag design called the “Grand $y” in the beginning of June.

“Haus of Sy will be a full fashion brand, a full fashion house if you will,” Reeves says. “I will produce shoes, clothes, and my biggest goal is to also design furniture. So I have many goals and aspirations for my brand that I’m going to execute.”



More information is available at hausofsy.com.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times . Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.