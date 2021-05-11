Allied Media Projects' speaker series to host free panel with immigration justice leaders

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Jennicet Gutierrez.

Give your brain some food for thought with Allied Media Projects’ Speakers Series, which consists of a collection of four virtual events called “Bloom.” The free events include a short-film premiere, artist discussions, special guests, youth-empowering discussions, ancestral ceremonial practices, and various artistic collaborations. As part of the series, Allied Media will host a panel called “Undocumented & Unafraid,” which will explore “issues within the immigration system” and looks to “empower undocumented immigrant” and what a world without borders might look like. The discussion will be led by a mix of media-makers and immigration justice leaders, Patrice Lawrence of the UndocuBlack Network, Jennicet Gutierrez, Damon Williams, and Daniel Kisslinger. During the events, AMP will provide American Sign Language (ASL), speech-to-text, and live Spanish translation.