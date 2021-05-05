Email
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Detroit's Nora Modern is hosting a spring exhibition for local art students

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge Work from U-M's Maggie Wiebe will be on display at Nora. - MAGGIE WIEBE
  • Maggie Wiebe
The pandemic interrupted a number of local art schools' usual end-of-the-year student exhibitions. While Cranbook's annual graduate student show is a go this year, the College for Creative Studies went virtual.

To help celebrate the achievements, Midtown Detroit's Nora Modern gift store is hosting a small spring student exhibition. The show will feature the work of 20 undergraduate and graduate students from the College for Creative Studies, Cranbrook, Lawrence Technological Institute, University of Michigan, and Wayne State University.



According to Nora co-owner Liz Boone, the store wants to make it an annual exhibition.

"Students missed important opportunities to showcase their work last year because of the pandemic," Boone said in a statement. "We decided to create an exhibition to give them another platform to shine and decided to make it an annual event."

Boone hand-picked the students along with Nora partner Michael Andrews. The students represent textiles, glass, lighting, prints, and more. Many of the items will be for sale.

The exhibition will be held from Friday, May 7 through Thursday, May 20.

Nora is located at 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; noramodern.com.

In other Nora news, the store announced a second location, a seasonal shop located at 107 E. Nagonaba St., Northport in the Leelanau Peninsula. The store is expected to open May 27.

"We’re excited about Northport, which has been a growing community for designers and craftspeople," Boone said. "Our mission has always been to bring beautiful, thoughtful objects to people while also integrating Detroit makers into our mix and we can’t wait to do this in Northport."

