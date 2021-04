Eastern Market's Flower Day grows into extended 'Flower Season' event

Courtesy of Eastern Market.

Flower Day will span Tuesdays in May and Saturdays in June.

We're celebrating Flower Season 2021 with a collaboration featuring Detroit artist, KaCeyKal! This is the official... Posted by Eastern Market Partnership on Monday, April 26, 2021

There are a few things in life that are keeping us going and growing: vaccines, sunshine, and Eastern Market's newly revamped Flower Day, which will give metro Detroit growers a chance to snag their blooms, bulbs, and sprouts.While many beloved traditions and events have wilted in the wake of the coronavirus, Flower Day at Eastern Market is shaking up its format once again to accommodate the event's large crowds.The annual event, which draws upwards of 100,000 people and takes place each year on the Sunday after Mother's Day, will pivot from an online-only format, which was implemented in 2020, to an extended in-person plant and flower shopping experience.The newly dubbed ''Flower Season'' will take place Tuesday, May 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays now through June from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Per a press release, the majority of the flower and plant selection will be available by visiting Shed 6.According to organizers, the scale of these special flower market days will be smaller than previous Flower Days, but many popular flower vendors, like Stahl's Greenhouse and Prelipp Farms & Greenhouse, will be open throughout May and June.Unlike last year, there will be no online flower sales/orders this year, and all shopping must be done in person. All visitors must wear masks at the market.For the most up-to-date information, visit Eastern Market's Facebook page