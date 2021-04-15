Cranbrook Academy of Art opens graduate degree exhibition

The department explores the myriad ways that the physical world around us has become infused with an undercurrent of flowing data, turning everyday experiences into connected, feedback-driven interactions that are transforming every aspect of culture and society.

We build on Cranbrook’s historic legacy of experimental design activities–such as Eames’ endless tinkering to produce new forms from experimental materials–while redefining craft to encompass a broad range of outcomes including interactive objects, projected images, embedded electronics, applied robotics, computer-controlled machining, 3D printing and mixed reality environments.