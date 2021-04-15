Email
Thursday, April 15, 2021

Cranbrook Academy of Art opens graduate degree exhibition

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Cranbrook Academy of Art student Qualesha Wood. - COURTESY OF CRANBROOK
  • Courtesy of Cranbrook
  • Cranbrook Academy of Art student Qualesha Wood.

More than 60 graduates of the Cranbrook Academy of Art will showcase the culmination of the past two years of their work starting this weekend at the school's annual end-of-the-year exhibition.

The 2021 Graduate Degree Exhibition of Cranbrook Academy of Art opens for an ArtMember preview day from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. before opening to the general public on Sunday, April.



The show runs through May 16.

Due to the pandemic, RSVP is required at cranbrookartmuseum.org. The museum says it will only allow 50 people in per hour.

The exhibition features the work of 64 graduates from the academy's 11 departments, including 2D Design, 3D Design, Architecture, Ceramics, Fiber, Metalsmithing, Painting, Photography, Print Media, Sculpture, and a new department, 4D Design, which is featured in the Graduate Degree Exhibition for the first time.

According to the department's website:

The department explores the myriad ways that the physical world around us has become infused with an undercurrent of flowing data, turning everyday experiences into connected, feedback-driven interactions that are transforming every aspect of culture and society.

We build on Cranbrook’s historic legacy of experimental design activities–such as Eames’ endless tinkering to produce new forms from experimental materials–while redefining craft to encompass a broad range of outcomes including interactive objects, projected images, embedded electronics, applied robotics, computer-controlled machining, 3D printing and mixed reality environments.


The Cranbrook Art Museum is located at 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; cranbrookartmuseum.org

