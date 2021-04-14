Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Dearborn's Greenfield Village reopens with pandemic precautions

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge Greenfield Village is offering rides in its old-timey "Omnibus" horse-drawn carriages. - COURTESY OF GREENFIELD VILLAGE
  • Courtesy of Greenfield Village
  • Greenfield Village is offering rides in its old-timey "Omnibus" horse-drawn carriages.

Greenfield Village, Dearborn's open-air historical museum, typically opens around April 15, but last year Michigan was under a stay-at-home order due to the pandemic.

Instead, director Jim Johnson says Greenfield Village "cautiously" reopened for the Fourth of July weekend last summer, and continued to tweak its pandemic processes through its Hallowe'en and Holiday Nights programs.



"We learned a lot as we made our way through," Johnson says.

This year, the museum expects to once again reopen for its traditional date in April. The grounds are set to open to the public this weekend with a member's only preview on Friday, April 16 (RSVP required) before opening to general public on Saturday, April 17.

Johnson says the museum has changed its program to eliminate most hands-on activities, and to make the historical buildings "as accessible as we can without mixing people inside buildings," he says. That means many buildings are presented from the outside.

"For the most part, we'll have every door we can open and various vantage points to let people see most everything," he says.

But new this year is a revamped replica of Thomas Edison's Menlo Park Laboratory, where guests will be allowed to walk through its first floor. Johnson says the building did not reopen last year due to a construction project, and it has now been "freshly painted for the first time in a long time."

Also new this year, the museum is brining back horse-drawn carriage rides, which did not return in 2020. In this case, the museum has dusted off its "omnibus" carriages, in which the passengers are separated from the drivers in an enclosed cabin. Johnson says the museum will only allow people to ride together if they're in a group that traveled together to the museum (or a "pod" to use pandemic parlance), and the cabin will be cleaned between rides.

The 15-minute round-trip rides depart from the General Store area and are available to members with a ride pass.

The Henry Ford Museum of Innovation is also open seven days a week, where the Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection exhibit of Tiffany glass and lamps is on view through April 25. The museums' restaurants are also open with limited indoor seating, and outdoor seating when available.

Johnson says guests should visit thehenryford.org for the most up-to-date information, since things change all the time throughout the pandemic.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (April 14-20)
Michigan-based cannabis brand Verdeux wants to elevate your smoking experience to high fashion
Revenge of the Stupidverse
A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit’s canna-curious and canna-sseurs
The 420 Issue: Michigan's cannabis scene is blooming
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (April 14-20) Read More

  2. Detroit native Shaun Robinson is executive producer for Lifetime’s ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ series Read More

  3. OMFG there are two van Gogh events coming to Detroit, please stop emailing us Read More

  4. Popular van Gogh exhibit brings artists' work to life — and it's headed to Detroit Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (April 7-13) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation