Popular van Gogh exhibit brings artists' work to life — and it's headed to Detroit

Let Gogh of what you think an art museum experience should be and, instead, immerse yourself in the moving, breathing, and unexpectedly trippy works of one of the world's most celebrated artists.
The digital exhibit, designed by Massimilano Siccardi, has a habit of, well, selling out — unlike van Gogh, who struggled with poverty and, according to popular art lore, allegedly only properly sold one painting during his lifetime. For example, Chicago's Immersive van Gogh exhibit is currently sold out through June, but will be on display until September.
In addition to traditional tickets, Immersive van Gogh offers date night packages and yoga opportunities, though it is unclear if these offerings will be made available during the Detroit run. Tickets in Chicago range from $39 for a basic timed ticket to $99 for VIP tickets, which include flexible admission, priority access, limited edition poster, VIP souvenir laminate, and van Gogh cushion.
If you can't Gogh (sorry, we'll stop) to the Immersive event, the Detroit Institute of Arts will be hosting its own exhibit, titled “Van Gogh in America,” which will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the DIA's purchase of the artist's 1887 “Self-Portrait,” The Detroit News reports. But that won't be until 2022. In the meantime, there's plenty of van Gogh to Gogh around (last one, promise).
As for Detroit, no dates or locations have been announced. But, fear not. There's no need to keep your ears, er, ear to the ground, as you can sign up for ticket announcements and Detroit-specific event updates by visiting DetroitVanGogh.com.
You can take a peek as to what the Immersive Experience looks — and feels like — below.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.