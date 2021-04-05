The Scene

Monday, April 5, 2021

The Scene

Popular van Gogh exhibit brings artists' work to life — and it's headed to Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit features 500,000 cubic square feet of floor-to-ceiling digital projections. - BOULENGER XAVIER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • BOULENGER Xavier / Shutterstock.com
  • Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit features 500,000 cubic square feet of floor-to-ceiling digital projections.

Let Gogh of what you think an art museum experience should be and, instead, immerse yourself in the moving, breathing, and unexpectedly trippy works of one of the world's most celebrated artists.



After successful runs throughout the country, including in nearby cities like Chicago and Toronto, Immersive van Gogh will make its debut in Detroit, MLive reports. The multi-sensory experience (meaning there's sound, too, thanks to composer Luca Longobardi) features 500,000 cubic feet — and 90,000,000 pixels — of larger-than-life projections ripped straight from the portfolio of iconic artist Vincent van Gogh.

The digital exhibit, designed by Massimilano Siccardi, has a habit of, well, selling out — unlike van Gogh, who struggled with poverty and, according to popular art lore, allegedly only properly sold one painting during his lifetime. For example, Chicago's Immersive van Gogh exhibit is currently sold out through June, but will be on display until September.

In addition to traditional tickets, Immersive van Gogh offers date night packages and yoga opportunities, though it is unclear if these offerings will be made available during the Detroit run. Tickets in Chicago range from $39 for a basic timed ticket to $99 for VIP tickets, which include flexible admission, priority access, limited edition poster, VIP souvenir laminate, and van Gogh cushion.

If you can't Gogh (sorry, we'll stop) to the Immersive event, the Detroit Institute of Arts will be hosting its own exhibit, titled “Van Gogh in America,” which will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the DIA's purchase of the artist's 1887 “Self-Portrait,” The Detroit News reports. But that won't be until 2022. In the meantime, there's plenty of van Gogh to Gogh around (last one, promise).

As for Detroit, no dates or locations have been announced. But, fear not. There's no need to keep your ears, er, ear to the ground, as you can sign up for ticket announcements and Detroit-specific event updates by visiting DetroitVanGogh.com.

You can take a peek as to what the Immersive Experience looks — and feels like — below.


