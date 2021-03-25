To the irritation of nature lovers, the Detroit Grand Prix is returning to Belle Isle in 2021

After being canceled in 2020 due to that damn virus, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is back on for 2021 — news that's sure to piss off the many park-goers who raise a stink about the event taking over Belle Isle every year.
Well, that's what racing fans think. But people who aren't so keen on cars have long complained about the event coming to Belle Isle state park, charging that it restricts access to Detroit's island treasure during our too-short warm season and its construction and tear-down period takes months.
Regardless of how you feel, the return of the Grand Prix is, in a sense, a sign that nature is healing from the pandemic.
Tickets go on sale soon at DetroitGP.com.
