Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

To the irritation of nature lovers, the Detroit Grand Prix is returning to Belle Isle in 2021

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle. - GRINDSTONE MEDIA GROUP / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock.com
  • The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

After being canceled in 2020 due to that damn virus, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is back on for 2021 — news that's sure to piss off the many park-goers who raise a stink about the event taking over Belle Isle every year.



The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will return June 11-13, which will include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the NTT Indycar Series, and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was originally planned to be scheduled a week earlier to coincide with the global 24 Hours of Le Mans event in France, but with the Le Mans race postponed to August, organizers decided to loop all three events together for one weekend.

The event also marks the 11th time that Indycar and sports car racing will compete on the same weekend on Belle Isle, and the first time since 2016 that Corvette will compete in Detroit.

It's also the first time in 13 years that a Corvette GT sports car will race in Detroit.

"We are excited to bring the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear back to Belle Isle in 2021 and return to a traditional one-weekend format June 11 through the 13th, featuring five great races with three incredible racing series," Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, said in a statement. "With the established stars of Indycar and the rising stars of Indy Lights both racing on Saturday and Sunday and Corvette Racing joining the intense IMSA sports car action on both Friday and Saturday, it’s going to be an incredible weekend in the Motor City."

Well, that's what racing fans think. But people who aren't so keen on cars have long complained about the event coming to Belle Isle state park, charging that it restricts access to Detroit's island treasure during our too-short warm season and its construction and tear-down period takes months.

Regardless of how you feel, the return of the Grand Prix is, in a sense, a sign that nature is healing from the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale soon at DetroitGP.com.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, and other help
Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that.
The Republicans are not a serious party
Savage Love: What does it mean to be in ‘good working order’ to be in a relationship?
Free Will Astrology (March 24-30)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (March 24-30) Read More

  2. Emagine Royal Oak gears up to host indoor live music and comedy performances Read More

  3. 'Surviving R. Kelly' filmmaker dream hampton joins MOCAD board of directors Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (March 17-23) Read More

  5. A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation