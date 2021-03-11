The Scene

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Here are the 101 Michigan venues, clubs, and performance spaces that will get millions in pandemic relief cash

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge A sign on Detroit's Majestic Theatre marks one year without live music due to the pandemic. - JIM COHEN
  • Jim Cohen
  • A sign on Detroit's Majestic Theatre marks one year without live music due to the pandemic.

Well, it's about frigging time.

Though it may be a hot minute before we will see the Motor City's lush live entertainment landscape return to “normal,” a substantial handful of independent Michigan venues, performance spaces, promotors, and clubs just received some major pandemic relief funds, The Detroit Free Press reports.



Recipients of the Michigan Stages Survival Grant program were announced Thursday, which awarded businesses and entities with relief grants totaling $3.4 million as administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. But these venues, and those that did not qualify for Michigan's relief grants, are still waiting on the chance to apply for the $15 billion in federal relief cash as part of the massive $900 billion stimulus package passed in December.

“These grants help entertainment venues across Michigan continue playing a critical role in creating the vibrant communities we need to thrive,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “We will continue our efforts to eradicate this virus and keep rebuilding our economy for our small businesses and communities.”

The grants max out at $40,000 for most of the recipients but vary for others, depending on qualification factors. Of the 392 applicants, just 101 qualified, which meant they met their ticket sales revenue threshold requirements, are fully Michigan-operated, and have fewer than 30 employees on payroll at any given time.

You can take a look at the list of relief recipients below.

  • 1265 Studios, Detroit $32,718
  • 20 Front Street Concepts, Lake Orion $38,400
  • 360 Event Productions, Lake Orion $40,000
  • Acorn Center for the Performing Arts, Three Oaks $40,000
  • Aloha Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo $40,000
  • Alpena Civic Theatre, Alpena $9,752
  • Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Ann Arbor $40,000
  • Avon Players, Rochester Hills $10,206
  • Bach Festival Society of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo $38,229
  • Backwoods and Bonfires, Detroit $11,703
  • Bad Kitty LLC, Ferndale $40,000
  • Barn Theatre, Augusta $40,000
  • Bay City Players, Bay City $19,140
  • BG Media, Royal Oak $40,000
  • Blissfest Music Organization, Harbor Springs $40,000
  • Brass Band of Battle Creek, Battle Creek $39,009
  • Chamber Music Society of Detroit, Detroit $38,980
  • Cheboygan Area Arts Council, Cheboygan $40,000
  • City of East Lansing, East Lansing $30,000
  • City of Sturgis, Sturgis $35,015
  • City of Whitehall, Whitehall $40,000
  • Clarkston Village Players, Clarkston $10,640
  • Cliff Bells, Detroit $40,000
  • Cognito Brewing Company, Bangor $40,000
  • Community Circle Theatre, Grand Rapids $40,000
  • Counter Culture Arts Collective, Saginaw $35,440
  • Crystal Theatre, Crystal Falls $39,009
  • Dark Horse Productions, Mt. Clemens $39,009
  • Deluxx Fluxx Detroit, Detroit $40,000
  • DHP Inc., Flint$39,009
  • DJ Jeffries Management, Ypsilanti $39,009
  • Downriver Actors Guild, Wyandotte $36,000
  • Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center, Trenton $40,000
  • EFG Group, Detroit $34,380
  • Enchanted Productions, Port Huron $39,009
  • Encore Musical Theatre Company, Dexter $39,009
  • Encore Performing Arts Center, Pontiac $31,500
  • Enter Stage Right, Marysville $17,328
  • Excellency Music, Bay City $12,502
  • Farmers Alley Theatre, Kalamazoo $39,009
  • Ghostlight Productions, Benton Harbor $10,249
  • Go Comedy Improv Theater, Ferndale $39,009
  • Great Escape, Marshall $16,124
  • Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Bay Harbor $40,000
  • Green Door Blues Bar and Grill, Lansing $39,009
  • Grosse Pointe Theatre, Grosse Pointe $40,000
  • Happy Ventures, Ann Arbor $40,000
  • Hastings Street Ballroom, Detroit $34,133
  • Hiawatha Music Non‐Profit Corp., Marquette $24,452
  • Holden Trumbull Ventures, Detroit $40,000
  • Home Comfort Farms, Johannesburg $18,203
  • Inspire Theatre Westland, $39,009
  • JAG Entertainment, Wixom $39,912
  • JTM Partners, Grand Rapids $40,000
  • KBS Holdings, Hamtramck $30,500
  • Kerrytown Concert House, Ann Arbor $40,000
  • Lansing Symphony Association, Lansing $40,000
  • Lenawee Symphony Orchestra, Adrian $40,000
  • LLSH, LLC, Grand Rapids $40,000
  • Macomb Community College, Clinton Twp. $40,000
  • Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit $40,000
  • Mardi Gras Enterprises, Kalamazoo $40,000
  • Masonic Temple Association of Detroit, Detroit $40,000
  • Michigan Opera Theatre, Detroit $40,000
  • Michigan Philharmonic, Plymouth $14,628
  • Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Jackson $40,000
  • Midtown Music Venture, Detroit $30,000
  • MiEntertainment Group, Lansing $40,000
  • Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit $39,009
  • Necto LLC, Ann Arbor $34,711
  • Oakland Theatre Arts Guild, Waterford $25,000
  • Old Town Playhouse, Traverse City $40,000
  • Open Book Theatre Company, Trenton $39,009
  • Opera MODO, Detroit $25,772
  • Orpheum Theater, Hancock $36,981
  • Paxahau, Detroit $39,009
  • Piano Bar, Kalamazoo $39,009
  • Pike Street Pool, Pontiac $39,009
  • Purple Rose Theatre Company, Chelsea $40,000
  • Riverbank Youth Theatre, Marine City $40,000
  • Robin Theatre, Lansing $15,045
  • Rogers City Community Theatre, Rogers City $7,200
  • Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Saugatuck $40,000
  • Seven Steps Up LLC, Spring Lake $9,000
  • St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills $40,000
  • Strand Events, LLC, Pontiac $40,000
  • T&F Adventures , Grand Rapids $40,000
  • TempleArts, Saginaw $40,000
  • The Ark, Ann Arbor $40,000
  • The Comedy Project, Grand Rapids $35,756
  • The Comedy Series, Frankenmuth $10,000
  • The Players, Detroit $21,690
  • The Right Productions, Detroit $39,009
  • The Theatre Ensemble, Rochester $40,000
  • Tipping Point Theatre, Northville $40,000
  • Trinity House Theatre, Livonia $8,690
  • Trinosophes, Detroit $39,009
  • Twin City Players, St. Joseph $30,860
  • USA Concerts, Detroit $40,000
  • Wheatland Music Organization, Remus $40,000
  • WOW 360 LLC, Wyandotte $40,000

