Here are the 101 Michigan venues, clubs, and performance spaces that will get millions in pandemic relief cash

- 1265 Studios, Detroit $32,718
- 20 Front Street Concepts, Lake Orion $38,400
- 360 Event Productions, Lake Orion $40,000
- Acorn Center for the Performing Arts, Three Oaks $40,000
- Aloha Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo $40,000
- Alpena Civic Theatre, Alpena $9,752
- Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Ann Arbor $40,000
- Avon Players, Rochester Hills $10,206
- Bach Festival Society of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo $38,229
- Backwoods and Bonfires, Detroit $11,703
- Bad Kitty LLC, Ferndale $40,000
- Barn Theatre, Augusta $40,000
- Bay City Players, Bay City $19,140
- BG Media, Royal Oak $40,000
- Blissfest Music Organization, Harbor Springs $40,000
- Brass Band of Battle Creek, Battle Creek $39,009
- Chamber Music Society of Detroit, Detroit $38,980
- Cheboygan Area Arts Council, Cheboygan $40,000
- City of East Lansing, East Lansing $30,000
- City of Sturgis, Sturgis $35,015
- City of Whitehall, Whitehall $40,000
- Clarkston Village Players, Clarkston $10,640
- Cliff Bells, Detroit $40,000
- Cognito Brewing Company, Bangor $40,000
- Community Circle Theatre, Grand Rapids $40,000
- Counter Culture Arts Collective, Saginaw $35,440
- Crystal Theatre, Crystal Falls $39,009
- Dark Horse Productions, Mt. Clemens $39,009
- Deluxx Fluxx Detroit, Detroit $40,000
- DHP Inc., Flint$39,009
- DJ Jeffries Management, Ypsilanti $39,009
- Downriver Actors Guild, Wyandotte $36,000
- Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center, Trenton $40,000
- EFG Group, Detroit $34,380
- Enchanted Productions, Port Huron $39,009
- Encore Musical Theatre Company, Dexter $39,009
- Encore Performing Arts Center, Pontiac $31,500
- Enter Stage Right, Marysville $17,328
- Excellency Music, Bay City $12,502
- Farmers Alley Theatre, Kalamazoo $39,009
- Ghostlight Productions, Benton Harbor $10,249
- Go Comedy Improv Theater, Ferndale $39,009
- Great Escape, Marshall $16,124
- Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Bay Harbor $40,000
- Green Door Blues Bar and Grill, Lansing $39,009
- Grosse Pointe Theatre, Grosse Pointe $40,000
- Happy Ventures, Ann Arbor $40,000
- Hastings Street Ballroom, Detroit $34,133
- Hiawatha Music Non‐Profit Corp., Marquette $24,452
- Holden Trumbull Ventures, Detroit $40,000
- Home Comfort Farms, Johannesburg $18,203
- Inspire Theatre Westland, $39,009
- JAG Entertainment, Wixom $39,912
- JTM Partners, Grand Rapids $40,000
- KBS Holdings, Hamtramck $30,500
- Kerrytown Concert House, Ann Arbor $40,000
- Lansing Symphony Association, Lansing $40,000
- Lenawee Symphony Orchestra, Adrian $40,000
- LLSH, LLC, Grand Rapids $40,000
- Macomb Community College, Clinton Twp. $40,000
- Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit $40,000
- Mardi Gras Enterprises, Kalamazoo $40,000
- Masonic Temple Association of Detroit, Detroit $40,000
- Michigan Opera Theatre, Detroit $40,000
- Michigan Philharmonic, Plymouth $14,628
- Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Jackson $40,000
- Midtown Music Venture, Detroit $30,000
- MiEntertainment Group, Lansing $40,000
- Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit $39,009
- Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit $39,009
- Necto LLC, Ann Arbor $34,711
- Oakland Theatre Arts Guild, Waterford $25,000
- Old Town Playhouse, Traverse City $40,000
- Open Book Theatre Company, Trenton $39,009
- Opera MODO, Detroit $25,772
- Orpheum Theater, Hancock $36,981
- Paxahau, Detroit $39,009
- Piano Bar, Kalamazoo $39,009
- Pike Street Pool, Pontiac $39,009
- Purple Rose Theatre Company, Chelsea $40,000
- Riverbank Youth Theatre, Marine City $40,000
- Robin Theatre, Lansing $15,045
- Rogers City Community Theatre, Rogers City $7,200
- Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Saugatuck $40,000
- Seven Steps Up LLC, Spring Lake $9,000
- St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills $40,000
- Strand Events, LLC, Pontiac $40,000
- T&F Adventures , Grand Rapids $40,000
- TempleArts, Saginaw $40,000
- The Ark, Ann Arbor $40,000
- The Comedy Project, Grand Rapids $35,756
- The Comedy Series, Frankenmuth $10,000
- The Players, Detroit $21,690
- The Right Productions, Detroit $39,009
- The Theatre Ensemble, Rochester $40,000
- Tipping Point Theatre, Northville $40,000
- Trinity House Theatre, Livonia $8,690
- Trinosophes, Detroit $39,009
- Twin City Players, St. Joseph $30,860
- USA Concerts, Detroit $40,000
- Wheatland Music Organization, Remus $40,000
- WOW 360 LLC, Wyandotte $40,000
