Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Activist Peter Werbe to hold livestream events to promote his new book, 'Summer on Fire: A Detroit Novel'

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge Peter Werbe, left, along with Deana Clamage and Leon Linderman, looking out windows of the Detroit Committee to End the War in Vietnam broken by Breakthrough, a right-wing, violent group. Circa 1966. - LENI SINCLAIR
  • Leni Sinclair
  • Peter Werbe, left, along with Deana Clamage and Leon Linderman, looking out windows of the Detroit Committee to End the War in Vietnam broken by Breakthrough, a right-wing, violent group. Circa 1966.

This week's Metro Times cover story is an excerpt from Summer on Fire: A Detroit Novel, a new book by Peter Werbe set in the tumultuous summer of 1967 that MT senior editor Michael Jackman called "a people's history and radical folklore of Detroit."

Werbe would know, as a longtime Detroit political activist, a retired WRIF talk show host, and member of the Fifth Estate magazine editorial group. And you can expect him to share some stories from his time in that era during a pair of speaking events this week to promote the book.



Werbe will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12 hosted by Source Booksellers. Tickets are free or $20 with a copy of the book.

Werbe will also speak with journalist Harvey Ovshinsky at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in an online panel hosted by The Book Beat. Tickets are free.

Summer on Fire: A Detroit Novel is available now from Black & Red Books.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

Grab ’em by the Cuomo
An excerpt from Peter Werbe’s new novel set in Detroit, 1967
The outrage-industrial complex
Senate Dems might cut off their nose to spite their face
Why Valentine Distilling Co. is going green — even if it doesn’t make cents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. National Geographic’s Aretha Franklin series to premiere at Detroit’s drive-in theatre with free screening on 313 Day Read More

  2. An excerpt from Peter Werbe’s new novel set in Detroit, 1967 Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (March 10-16) Read More

  4. Enjoy this animation about the legend of Detroit's Nain Rouge by Artnuttz Read More

  5. Virtual discussion will go 'beyond the headlines' of Flint water crisis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation