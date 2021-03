Activist Peter Werbe to hold livestream events to promote his new book, 'Summer on Fire: A Detroit Novel'

click to enlarge Leni Sinclair

Peter Werbe, left, along with Deana Clamage and Leon Linderman, looking out windows of the Detroit Committee to End the War in Vietnam broken by Breakthrough, a right-wing, violent group. Circa 1966.

This week's Metro Times cover story is an excerpt from, a new book by Peter Werbe set in the tumultuous summer of 1967 thatsenior editor Michael Jackman called "a people's history and radical folklore of Detroit."Werbe would know, as a longtime Detroit political activist, a retired WRIF talk show host, and member of themagazine editorial group. And you can expect him to share some stories from his time in that era during a pair of speaking events this week to promote the book.Werbe will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12 hosted by Source Booksellers . Tickets are free or $20 with a copy of the book.Werbe will also speak with journalist Harvey Ovshinsky at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in an online panel hosted by The Book Beat . Tickets are free.is available now from Black & Red Books