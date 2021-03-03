Major Michigan tool Tim Allen likes that President Trump 'pissed people off,' hates paying taxes

Tim Allen going from drug dealer to full on Republican Trump supporter is not what I saw coming when I watched the Santa Clause. pic.twitter.com/g450MNfFf4— Kelsie ⚓ (@Kelsie182) March 3, 2021
Tim Allen is right.— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) March 3, 2021
Donald Trump does piss people off.
- We don't like 500k of our countrymen dying
- We don't like Presidents who incite insurrection.
- We don't like people who try to ruin our democracy.
- We don't like people who never, ever take responsibility..
"I'm your Santa now," Kurt Russell laughs, reading more of Tim Allen's stupid ass comments this morning. pic.twitter.com/zTw0VjwZN2— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 3, 2021
Tim Allen is not the Tool Man. He's just a tool.— Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 3, 2021
Fun Fact: Home Improvement neighbor Mr. Wilson built a fence to keep Tim Allen and his horrible politics the hell away from him. pic.twitter.com/KyVmMjgbF0— You Ready Grandma (@YouReadyGrandma) March 3, 2021
Since #TimAllen is trending, I'd like to tell you that the only Facebook group I enjoy is a Tim Allen fan page that was taken over by lefties and used to torment boomers by pretending he's dead pic.twitter.com/YjsiNXT2Tp— Rebecca "Wear a Fucking Mask" Watson (@rebeccawatson) March 3, 2021
Can someone cut me a version of galaxy quest minus Tim Allen? pic.twitter.com/3jSpY0saqm— ⦾ flexghost ⦾ (@flexghost1) March 3, 2021
Fuck Tim Allen, the Kevin Sorbo of Scott Baios.— Ace Hanna is now George Kaplan (@GeorgeK80919736) March 3, 2021
My dad and tim allen be having some things in common 🤡🤡— Citi (@SidUnis72) March 3, 2021
Me trying to find who cares about Tim Allen anymore. pic.twitter.com/yjWTEx7Cn2— Pierceton Stealz (@P_Stealz) March 3, 2021
Tim Allen is a Trump Supporter.— A Blessing (@BLM_004) March 3, 2021
Buzz LightYear: pic.twitter.com/VfUOVTM4Pa
