Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Major Michigan tool Tim Allen likes that President Trump 'pissed people off,' hates paying taxes

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM

As of Wednesday, Michigan-born comedian and notable coke dealer Tim Allen is not dead, despite trending on Twitter where he's being skewered alive for spewing support for former President Donald Trump's dangerous divisiveness that led to a deadly insurrection on the nation's Capitol in January.

On the latest episode of WTF with Marc Maron, Allen — who has, in the past, complained about not being able to use the n-word and once compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Germany — voiced support for the disgraced president.



“What I've done is just not joined into, as I call it, the 'we culture.' I'm not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, 'we should do this' or, 'we should do that.' Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen said. “So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn't join in the lynching crowd.”

The hour-long interview also found the Last Man Standing star — who attended Trump's 2017 inauguration, voiced a campaign ad for two-time GOP senate loser John James last year, and once starred in a regrettable Native American stereotype-laced children's comedy Jungle 2 Jungle defending his old-school fiscal conservatism and disdain of having to pay taxes.

“Once I started making money I had this silent partner that took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it,” Allen said of the government. “I never liked taxes.”

Allen, who told Maron that he has worked hard to earn a living, is allegedly worth $80 million as of 2021, according to WealthyGenius.net. [Insert Home Improvement grunt here.]

Anyway, Twitter is having their way with Allen, with many users making their cases in support of canceling Allen but sparing some of his beloved characters, like Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear and the Santa Clause films.


