Major Michigan tool Tim Allen likes that President Trump 'pissed people off,' hates paying taxes

click to enlarge DFree / Shutterstock.com

Tim Allen going from drug dealer to full on Republican Trump supporter is not what I saw coming when I watched the Santa Clause. pic.twitter.com/g450MNfFf4 — Kelsie ⚓ (@Kelsie182) March 3, 2021

Tim Allen is right.

Donald Trump does piss people off.



- We don't like 500k of our countrymen dying

- We don't like Presidents who incite insurrection.

- We don't like people who try to ruin our democracy.

- We don't like people who never, ever take responsibility.. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) March 3, 2021

"I'm your Santa now," Kurt Russell laughs, reading more of Tim Allen's stupid ass comments this morning. pic.twitter.com/zTw0VjwZN2 — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 3, 2021

Tim Allen is not the Tool Man. He's just a tool. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 3, 2021

Fun Fact: Home Improvement neighbor Mr. Wilson built a fence to keep Tim Allen and his horrible politics the hell away from him. pic.twitter.com/KyVmMjgbF0 — You Ready Grandma (@YouReadyGrandma) March 3, 2021

Since #TimAllen is trending, I'd like to tell you that the only Facebook group I enjoy is a Tim Allen fan page that was taken over by lefties and used to torment boomers by pretending he's dead pic.twitter.com/YjsiNXT2Tp — Rebecca "Wear a Fucking Mask" Watson (@rebeccawatson) March 3, 2021

Can someone cut me a version of galaxy quest minus Tim Allen? pic.twitter.com/3jSpY0saqm — ⦾ flexghost ⦾ (@flexghost1) March 3, 2021

Fuck Tim Allen, the Kevin Sorbo of Scott Baios. — Ace Hanna is now George Kaplan (@GeorgeK80919736) March 3, 2021

My dad and tim allen be having some things in common 🤡🤡 — Citi (@SidUnis72) March 3, 2021

Me trying to find who cares about Tim Allen anymore. pic.twitter.com/yjWTEx7Cn2 — Pierceton Stealz (@P_Stealz) March 3, 2021

Tim Allen is a Trump Supporter.



Buzz LightYear: pic.twitter.com/VfUOVTM4Pa — A Blessing (@BLM_004) March 3, 2021

As of Wednesday, Michigan-born comedian and notable coke dealer Tim Allen is not, despite trending on Twitter where he's being skeweredfor spewing support for former President Donald Trump's dangerous divisiveness that led to a deadly insurrection on the nation's Capitol in January.On the latest episode of, Allen — who has, in the past, complained about not being able to use the n-word and once compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Germany — voiced support for the disgraced president.“What I've done is just not joined into, as I call it, the 'we culture.' I'm not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, 'we should do this' or, 'we should do that.' Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen said. “So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn't join in the lynching crowd.”The hour-long interview also found thestar — who attended Trump's 2017 inauguration, voiced a campaign ad for two-time GOP senate loser John James last year, and once starred in a regrettable Native American stereotype-laced children's comedydefending his old-school fiscal conservatism and disdain of having to pay taxes.“Once I started making money I had this silent partner that took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it,” Allen said of the government. “I never liked taxes.”Allen, who told Maron that he has worked hard to earn a living, is allegedly worth $80 million as of 2021, according to WealthyGenius.net . [Insertgrunt here.]Anyway, Twitter is having their way with Allen, with many users making their cases in support of canceling Allen but sparing some of his beloved characters, likeBuzz Lightyear and thefilms.