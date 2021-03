Detroit's Rink at Campus Martius extends season to spring

click to enlarge Downtown Detroit Partnership

Even though the weather's warming up, one of the markers of winter in Detroit is here to stay a little while longer.On Tuesday, officials at the Downtown Detroit Partnership announced the Ice Rink at Campus Martius, originally slated to close March 7, will be extended an additional two weekends through March 21, citing popular demand and favorable weather conditions.They say it's the first time the Rink, now in its 17th year, will remain open through the first weekend of spring, which starts Saturday, March 20.Due to the pandemic, capacity is limited and masks and social distancing are required. The DDP advises guests to reserve tickets online or by calling 313-963-9393. Walk-up tickets are not available.Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children 12 and under and seniors 59 and older, and $8 for military and first responders. Skate rental is $5.Through March 7, the Rink at Campus Martius is open 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.Starting March 12, the Rink will be open weekends only through March 21. Hours will be 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.0midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.The Rink at Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit.