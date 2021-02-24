Email
Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Virtual discussion will go 'beyond the headlines' of Flint water crisis

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM

Seven years ago in April, state officials made the disastrous decision to switch Flint's water source to save a few million dollars — a costly mistake that resulted in the Flint water crisis, and the poisoning of tens of thousands of people.

While the state announced a historic $600 million settlement with Flint residents, the root causes of the crisis, like Michigan's emergency manager law, remain in place.



ProPublica will host a virtual panel on Thursday to discuss the ongoing crisis, as well as answer questions from viewers.

The panel will be moderated by ProPublica's Talia Buford, a Flint native. featured speakers include Jiquanda Johnson, founder and executive editor of Flint Beat; E. Yvonne Lewis, founder and CEO of the National Center for African American Health Consciousness; Benjamin Pauli, assistant professor of social science at Kettering University; and ProPublica reporter (and former MT contributor) Anna Clark, author of The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy.

"The Flint Water Crisis: An Uncertain Aftermath and Future" will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Viewers can register online here.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Top Stories
