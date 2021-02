Virtual discussion will go 'beyond the headlines' of Flint water crisis

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Seven years ago in April, state officials made the disastrous decision to switch Flint's water source to save a few million dollars — a costly mistake that resulted in the Flint water crisis, and the poisoning of tens of thousands of people.While the state announced a historic $600 million settlement with Flint residents, the root causes of the crisis, like Michigan's emergency manager law, remain in place.will host a virtual panel on Thursday to discuss the ongoing crisis, as well as answer questions from viewers.The panel will be moderated by's Talia Buford, a Flint native. featured speakers include Jiquanda Johnson, founder and executive editor of Flint Beat; E. Yvonne Lewis, founder and CEO of the National Center for African American Health Consciousness; Benjamin Pauli, assistant professor of social science at Kettering University; and ProPublica reporter (and formercontributor) Anna Clark, author of"The Flint Water Crisis: An Uncertain Aftermath and Future" will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Viewers can register online here