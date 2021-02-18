Ann Arbor's FoolMoon festival returns to light up businesses in wake of pandemic

click to enlarge
Things are going to get a bit brighter in Ann Arbor when this year's annual FoolMoon Festival illuminates streets, storefronts, and public spaces with paintings and light-filled art.
The 11th annual quirky celebration of community will boast the theme “Shine Your Light A2,” but will not promote the fest's usual large parade or gatherings. However, organizers are encouraging others to mask up, create unique costumes, and dust off their luminaries to enjoy and support Ann Arbor businesses — in a socially distanced way, of course. Online programming is also being coordinated so folks can join in and light up safely at home.
“We believe in the power of the arts in healing and bringing us together to rise above difficult times as a community,” Jeri Rosenberg, WonderFool Productions board chair and founding member said in a press release.
“We have been so inspired and energized by the community's eagerness to make amazing art and create joy through this year’s FoolMoon celebration. Together we can open new possibilities and hope for our future, so let's make some light coming out of this long, dark tunnel!”
According to organizers, installations will emerge in March, close to April Fool's Day, and will be dispersed throughout Kerrytown, Main Street, and State Street districts. The main FoolMoon event, however, will take place on April 9.
This year's event has partnered with the Show Your Love A2
campaign to introduce the FoolMoon Stroll + Roll, a community effort to support local businesses, many of which will be offering FoolMoon-related specials.
Kids are invited to create custom works at home starting next month thanks to online workshops and tutorials, which will lead up to “9 Days of Glow” at the Ann Arbor District Library on April 1.
“This is such a great opportunity to bring people downtown to support our local artists and businesses who have been facing such financial hardships this year,” Jennifer Goulet, WonderFool Productions’ executive director said. “We hope people will make plans to grab a bite to eat, sip a beverage, or buy a treasure from a unique shop as they meander thru downtown Ann Arbor to experience FoolMoon on Friday, April 9.”
