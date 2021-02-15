See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

The Scene

The 59th annual Ann Arbor Film Fest goes virtual, again

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge Mukii Experimental Animation Yellow Fever, BIPOC Experimental Animation Special Program. - COURTESY OF AAFF
  • Courtesy of AAFF
  • Mukii Experimental Animation Yellow Fever, BIPOC Experimental Animation Special Program.

Go ahead and hit pause on those CGI-heavy Marvel movies, un-wonderful D.C. flops, and head-spinning convoluted Christopher Nolan flicks, because the 59th Annual Ann Arbor Film Festival returns with a selection of thoughtfully curated and bold independent films from all over the world that you can watch from the safety and comfort of your own home... again.

The festival, which in years before COVID-19, has taken place at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater, will once again be held virtually, offering individual at-home screening opportunities, as well as all-access passes to view the festival's many experimental, documentary, narrative, and animated screenings from all over the world.



Touted as the oldest independent and experimental film festival in North America, responsible for introducing the early works of filmmakers such as Kenneth Anger, Brian DePalma, Barbara Hammer, George Lucas, Yoko Ono, Gus Van Sant, Agnes Varda, and Andy Warhol, this year's fest will take place March 23-28.

Screenings will be shown via the Eventive streaming service and, following the livestream, all programs will be made available for respective ticket holders through midnight on March 31. Individual moderated Q&As will also be streamed as part of the festival's usual offerings. This year's event will screen 11 feature films, 116 shorts, as well as five special programs and nine performances.

But this year marks a major first for the festival, in that the AAFF will be paying those selected filmmakers to show their films in competition. The festival has also offered a $20 submission discount to BIPOC filmmakers. This year will also introduce several in-person installations around Ann Arbor that will make art and “live expanded cinema performances” viewable from the street.

Tickets for individual screenings/events go on sale on March 1 and will be offered on a sliding scale with a suggested price of $12 and a minimum of $2 per ticket. Festival passes, which are currently available, start at $50.

To learn more about the AAFF or to purchase tickets, visit AAFilmFest.org.




We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

Sunday talking about stuff show
COVID cheater
20 sex toys, gadgets, and surprises to make it through Valentine’s Day in quarantine
Nuts, cheaters, and Ron DeSantis
Why some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Women-run selfie museum pop-up in Southfield offers colorful photo opportunities Read More

  2. Detroit's Pages Bookshop to host virtual chat with 'Medicare For All: A Citizens Guide' authors Read More

  3. Iconic Detroit artist Charles McGee has died Read More

  4. Former MT writer Biba Adams is Model D's new Editor at Large Read More

  5. Designer Diane von Fürstenberg is keynote speaker at virtual Michigan Fashion Media Summit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation