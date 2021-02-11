See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Former MT writer Biba Adams is Model D's new Editor at Large

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Biba Adams. - COURTESY OF BIBA ADAMS
  • Courtesy of Biba Adams
  • Biba Adams.

Last year, we were thrilled to hire Detroit-based journalist Biba Adams, who told us working at Metro Times was her "dream job"... and then just weeks later the pandemic hit, forcing us to make difficult staff cuts. Even worse, Adams lost three family members to the pandemic.

Fortunately, "Biba the Diva" landed on her feet, quickly getting a gig at national outlet TheGrio while continuing to contribute stories to Metro Times, including a story out today about a new FX documentary on hip-hop, which is one of her passions.



It was always our hope to be able to rehire her as soon as possible. But now Adams has a new home for her writing.

Today, local outlet Model D announced that Adams will serve as its new Editor at Large.

"I am so excited to write stories of the inspiration and resilience of Detroit that lives in its art, culture, and history," said Adams, a longtime contributor to Model D. "This city has so much beauty to still be uncovered and understood."

Adams has also written for Real Detroit Weekly, where she had a hip-hop column in the early 2000s, as well as AllHipHop.com, Ebony, Visit Detroit, VIBE, and more. Last year, she penned a Metro Times cover story about the latest record by rapper Royce da 5'9", the Grammy-nominated The Allegory.

Our loss is Model D's gain. We're happy for you, Biba.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

Sunday talking about stuff show
COVID cheater
20 sex toys, gadgets, and surprises to make it through Valentine’s Day in quarantine
Nuts, cheaters, and Ron DeSantis
Why some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Women-run selfie museum pop-up in Southfield offers colorful photo opportunities Read More

  2. Iconic Detroit artist Charles McGee has died Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Feb. 10-16) Read More

  4. Jeep's Super Bowl LV ad omitted Michigan's U.P. from 'ReUnited States' map Read More

  5. Designer Diane von Fürstenberg is keynote speaker at virtual Michigan Fashion Media Summit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation