Former MT writer Biba Adams is Model D's new Editor at Large

click to enlarge Courtesy of Biba Adams

Biba Adams.

Last year, we were thrilled to hire Detroit-based journalist Biba Adams, who told us working atwas her "dream job"... and then just weeks later the pandemic hit, forcing us to make difficult staff cuts. Even worse, Adams lost three family members to the pandemic.Fortunately, "Biba the Diva" landed on her feet, quickly getting a gig at national outlet TheGrio while continuing to contribute stories to, including a story out today about a new FX documentary on hip-hop , which is one of her passions.It was always our hope to be able to rehire her as soon as possible. But now Adams has a new home for her writing.Today, local outlet Model D announced that Adams will serve as its new Editor at Large."I am so excited to write stories of the inspiration and resilience of Detroit that lives in its art, culture, and history," said Adams, a longtime contributor to. "This city has so much beauty to still be uncovered and understood."Adams has also written for, where she had a hip-hop column in the early 2000s, as well as AllHipHop.com,, and more. Last year, she penned a Metro Times cover story about the latest record by rapper Royce da 5'9", the Grammy-nominated Our loss is's gain. We're happy for you, Biba.