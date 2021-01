'Jurassic Park' to kick-off opening of temporary drive-in theater at downtown Detroit's stalled Monroe Block site

click to enlarge Rock Media

If you're into a leather-clad Jeff Goldblum late-stage capitalism , and dino DNA , you're in luck, metro Detroit.Emagine Entertainment has partnered with Bedrock to bring a temporary drive-in movie theater to the site of downtown Detroit's delayed Monroe Blocks project at 32 Monroe Street Monroe Street Drive-in's family-friendly viewings start on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. with a showing of 1993's dino drama, followed byon Jan. 23, andon Jan. 24. Viewings are $20 a car and will continue every Thursday-Sunday through the spring, with showtimes being released on a weekly basis.According to a press release, the Monroe Street Drive-in experience will be viewed on a 60 x 32-foot digital projection screen and will feature “all of the amenities guests have come to love about an Emagine showing,” including concessions, interactive lighting, as well as state of the art audio and visual technology. In addition to all the traditional movie fixings, there will also be warming areas, restroom trailers, available outdoor seating, and pedestrian walkways.Guests can also order food and beverages from a list of participating restaurants to be delivered, at which point they can eat in their car or at one of several surrounding heated and enclosed pergolas.Social distancing will be enforced, as will face masks when guests are outside of their vehicles. The drive-in has a capacity of 65 cars per showing.Tickets will be made available via Emagine-Entertainment.com closer to the event. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Monroe Street Drive-In when gates open at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22.The drive-in is an extension of the Downtown Detroit Partnership's "Decked Out Detroit" initiative, which aims to attract visitors during the pandemic by offering heated outdoor dining options and complimentary parking.