The Scene

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Scene

Menorah in the D will illuminate Campus Martius for 10th year, but asks people to watch from home

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MENORAH IN THE D
  • Courtesy of Menorah in the D

We've got two words for 2020: oy vey.

Though Detroit will, once again, honor the start of Hanukkah by lighting a massive one-of-a-kind menorah in Campus Martius Park as part of its annual Menorah in the D festivities, organizers are asking people to participate in the ceremony from the comfort of their homes. (Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, duh.)



Continuing the tradition for its 10th year, Menorah in the D will illuminate a 26-foot steel-and-glass menorah to commemorate the Festival of Lights, but instead of inviting the thousands of participants who usually gather for a free evening of family-friendly activities, kosher food, and live entertainment, the event will be live-streamed on Thursday, Dec. 10 beginning at sundown.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice-president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, told The Detroit News that some called for the event to be canceled altogether, but he believes resilience is at the core of the celebration.

“... Hanukkah tells us a different story,” he said. “It's the light that comes even in the darkness and dispels that darkness.”

Those interested can tune into the festivities via MenorahintheD.com starting at 5 p.m., with the lighting at 5:30 p.m. Folks can also go to the event website to reserve a lamplighter kit for their at-home celebration, which includes Hanukkah candles, postcards, gelt, a Menorah in the D lighter, guide, and cookies. Kits are available for pickup at several locations throughout metro Detroit once reserved.


The Scene

