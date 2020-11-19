See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Grosse Pointe Antifa is real

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

On Thursday, the words "Grosse Pointe Antifa" started trending on Twitter, because — oh shit, where do we even start with this one.

Grosse Pointe, the well-do-do neighboring communities of hardscrabble Detroit, came under the national spotlight during Tuesday's contentious Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting. In an unprecedented move, the board's two Republicans — Monica Palmer of Grosse Pointe Woods and William Hartmann of Wyandotte, another one of Detroit's more prosperous neighbors — voted against certifying the county's election results due to minor and typical discrepancies in the tally of the votes. After intense public backlash, including calls that they were attempting to disenfranchise the nation's Blackest big city, Detroit, the two Republicans changed their votes.



But on Wednesday, they changed their minds again and rescinded their votes, reportedly after Palmer received threats from "Antifa from Grosse Pointe." (And also after President Donald Trump reportedly called them.)


Understandably, this combination of words — "Antifa of Grosse Pointe" — caused metro Detroiters to collectively lose their shit.


The thing is, Antifa of Grosse Pointe is really real. We have proof.

When we attended one of the protests against police brutality in Detroit this summer, a young person taught us how to use a bucket to thwart police smoke bombs. They said they learned this technique from the internet while reading about the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. At the end of the night, they told us they were going home to their parents' in Grosse Pointe.

It should come as no surprise that some of the highly educated children of some of the richest people in the world, living next to one of the most famously economically devastated big cities in the world, would become radicalized.

How can you not?

Plus, "Grosse Pointe Antifa" is real because they have a T-shirt. You can buy one here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Major Magic's shutters and sells off everything — including the Rock n' Roll Rebellion animatronic band Read More

  2. Zendaya channels Detroit supermodel Donyale Luna for 'Essence' cover Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24) Read More

  4. Savage Love: Add it up Read More

  5. MOCAD to screen New Red Order film on Friday with discussion on dismantling settler colonialism Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation