Grosse Pointe Antifa is real

I can confirm from texts shown to me that Wayne County Republican canvasser says she‘s received threats post-meeting.— Kayla Ruble (@RubleKB) November 19, 2020
She says they’ve come from both sides, the right & the left, specifically Antifa from Grosse Pointe.
Yes, Michiganders, you read that last part correctly
Hearing that this month’s Grosse Pointe Antifa meeting is being moved from the Yacht Club to the Country Club.— John Mozena (@johnmoz) November 19, 2020
Grosse Pointe Antifa clash with Grosse Pointe Proud Boys during contentious rally and match play tournament. pic.twitter.com/XjEGQHEH7I— Gretchen R. Hammond (@GretchRHammond) November 19, 2020
CONFIRMED: Real photo of Grosse Pointe antifa. pic.twitter.com/g9gZxoxw1l— Detroit Will Breathe (@DETWILLBREATHE) November 19, 2020
Grosse Pointe Antifa, Stand Back and Stand by!! pic.twitter.com/WbdRgUacjY— Be wary, sugar looks like salt, but it isn't... (@TheLegitRebecca) November 19, 2020
Seeing Grosse Pointe Antifa trending made me spit out my coffee on my keyboard. Thanks for the laughs, Republicans.— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) November 19, 2020
I'm still laughing "Grosse Pointe Antifa" dear lord I don't think I'll actually stop laughing about this. This is pure Michigander comedy gold.— Julia Rose O'Hara (@JujRose) November 19, 2020
