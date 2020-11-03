See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The Scene

Frontline workers can play free table tennis at Pong Detroit this month

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

If you're a metro Detroit frontline worker seeking an outlet for your election-related rage, anxiety, or excitement, there's an alternative to biting your nails, swearing at the TV, and working your wine glasses over time.

During the entire month of November, Pong Detroit is offering an hour of free ping pong (aka table tennis aka that competitive Olympic sport you saw on some obscure ESPN channel in the middle of the night when you couldn't sleep because existential dread prevents you from sleeping and, in turn, dreaming) for frontline workers with ID.



Located in Bert's Warehouse at Eastern Market with 7,000 square feet of pong space, Pong Detroit launched in January, and, as of last month the Detroit-based table tennis collective reopened with a limited schedule, offering open ping pong from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Per a press release, all tables, paddles, and balls are sanitized after each use, and tables are spread apart to enable social distancing. Guests are welcome to bring their own paddles, too. For non-frontline workers, a table is $10 for one hour between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and after 7 p.m. a table will run you $15 per hour.

During those hours of operation, Bert's Warehouse will have its full food and beverage menu available.

Currently, Pong Detroit is not taking reservations. For more information visit pongdetroit.com.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Put your rhinestone strap-on away, Detroit's 2021 Dirty Show is postponed Read More

  2. Lizzo and her flute will willingly 'Bird Up' on 'The Eric Andre Show' Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 28-Nov. 3) Read More

  4. Michigan celebs Jeff Daniels and Tim Allen lend recognizable voices to dueling political ads Read More

  5. Were the Detroit Lions discriminatory when it came to fielding Black players? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 28, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit