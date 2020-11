Frontline workers can play free table tennis at Pong Detroit this month

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

If you're a metro Detroit frontline worker seeking an outlet for your election-related rage, anxiety, or excitement, there's an alternative to biting your nails, swearing at the TV, and working your wine glasses over time.During the entire month of November, Pong Detroit is offering an hour of free ping pong (aka table tennis aka that competitive Olympic sport you saw on some obscure ESPN channel in the middle of the night when you couldn't sleep because existential dread prevents you from sleeping and, in turn, dreaming) for frontline workers with ID.Located in Bert's Warehouse at Eastern Market with 7,000 square feet of pong space, Pong Detroit launched in January, and, as of last month the Detroit-based table tennis collective reopened with a limited schedule, offering open ping pong from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.Per a press release, all tables, paddles, and balls are sanitized after each use, and tables are spread apart to enable social distancing. Guests are welcome to bring their own paddles, too. For non-frontline workers, a table is $10 for one hour between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and after 7 p.m. a table will run you $15 per hour.During those hours of operation, Bert's Warehouse will have its full food and beverage menu available.Currently, Pong Detroit is not taking reservations. For more information visit pongdetroit.com