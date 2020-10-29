Detroit's 2021 Winter Blast is canceled

click to enlarge Courtesy of Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends

It's not just every annual event in 2020 that has pretty much been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event cancelations are now extending into next year.On Thursday, officials announced they called off Detroit's 2021 Winter Blast Weekend off due to the ongoing pandemic.The free event is typically held in early February."There are many factors related to COVID-19 that have led to the cancelation of the 2021 event," festival producer Jon Witz said in a statement. "Between a spike in cases both nationally and in Michigan and suggested limitations in large gatherings by both the CDC and State of Michigan, we have made the decision to focus our efforts on planning in 2022. The health and safety of our guests, sponsors and stakeholders is our top priority and we hope for positive developments in treatments or a vaccine that will hopefully allow larger special events to happen later in 2021."Officials say the last Winter Blast event drew at least 75,000 people to downtown Detroit's Campus Martius Park.