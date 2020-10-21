See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Detroit's Michigan Central Station will once again light up this Halloween

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM

click to enlarge FORD MOTOR CO.
  • Ford Motor Co.

The hulking Michigan Central Station will return as Detroit's biggest haunted house this Halloween.

While Ford Motor Co. continues to renovate the long-abandoned building, the company will host another light show in its many windows, like it has in years past.



But due to the pandemic, however, this year's event will be a drive-thru version. The show will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitors are asked to start their "spooky ride" on Vernor Highway at 5 p.m., and to remain in their vehicles.

The last train left Michigan Central Station in 1988. It deteriorated under the ownership of billionaire Manuel "Matty" Moroun, who died earlier this year at the age of 93. Ford Motor Co. bought the building in 2018, with plans to transform it into a hub for its autonomous cars division. The $350 million project is set to be completed in 2022.


October 21, 2020

