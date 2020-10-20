Marianne Williamson will cast her woo-woo wokeness on the podcast world

View this post on Instagram

I have a big announcement!… drumroll drumroll! ...I’m starting a podcast! It seems everybody in the world has a podcast now, but it’s still a big deal to me. People whose books I read, whose words and ideas I listen to...I’m glad to have in-depth conversations with them that I can then put out into the world. I’m really grateful for this opportunity and excited about bringing it to you. My experience campaigning this year convinced me that people are ready to go deeper, be more truthful, and face the challenges that confront us in far more meaningful ways than the preprescribed conversation establishment forces offer up to us. To talk about causes and not just symptoms, the more inconvenient truths and not just prepackaged conversation, to be more real and more honest so we can actually transform. I hope you’ll listen. I’m going to have some incredible guests, all of whom are people I read and listen to in order to achieve a deeper understanding in my own life. It’s not just that people don’t know what to believe anymore. They don’t know WHO to believe. My conversations will be with people whom I believe, and we will be talking about things that matter. Click the link in my bio to subscribe and listen to the trailer now. First episode starts next week. Please join me. I can't wait...