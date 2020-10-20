See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Scene

Marianne Williamson will cast her woo-woo wokeness on the podcast world

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

Light a candle, grab a crystal, and sage your Airpods, girlfriend, because Marianne Williamson — the Democratic debate stage diva, priestess of progressive politics, and superfan of James Cameron's Avatar — is entering the podcast realm.

The bewitching 68-year-old former metro Detroiter, self-help author, spiritual advisor to Hollywood folks, and the most Googled Democratic presidential candidate in the country following her intoxicating debate performances announced Monday that her podcast, simply titled The Marianne Williamson Podcast, will be launching next week.



“It's going to be a big shock to you. I'm going to be the 1,767,000th person to start a podcast,” Williamson said in the podcast trailer, in which she claims she will “get down and real about some things that have to change inside us and outside, psychologically, spiritually, politically, economically, in order to make this world a better place.”

The podcast (which should have been called Getting Witchy With It or Potions, Politics, and Pitchforks, or something) will invite guests whom Williamson reads and listens to in order to achieve a deeper understanding of her own life. In addition to discussing love and politics and interviews with her peers, she'll also answer listener questions sent to marianne@kastmedia.com.

We're not sure she'll be able to hex the President or your ex, but as Williamson has said in the past: “A grey sky is actually a blue sky covered up by grey clouds.”

You do you, girl!

For more information visit Podcasts.Apple.com

View this post on Instagram

I have a big announcement!… drumroll drumroll! ...I’m starting a podcast! It seems everybody in the world has a podcast now, but it’s still a big deal to me. People whose books I read, whose words and ideas I listen to...I’m glad to have in-depth conversations with them that I can then put out into the world. I’m really grateful for this opportunity and excited about bringing it to you. My experience campaigning this year convinced me that people are ready to go deeper, be more truthful, and face the challenges that confront us in far more meaningful ways than the preprescribed conversation establishment forces offer up to us. To talk about causes and not just symptoms, the more inconvenient truths and not just prepackaged conversation, to be more real and more honest so we can actually transform. I hope you’ll listen. I’m going to have some incredible guests, all of whom are people I read and listen to in order to achieve a deeper understanding in my own life. It’s not just that people don’t know what to believe anymore. They don’t know WHO to believe. My conversations will be with people whom I believe, and we will be talking about things that matter. Click the link in my bio to subscribe and listen to the trailer now. First episode starts next week. Please join me. I can't wait...

A post shared by Marianne Williamson (@mariannewilliamson) on



We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit streetwear designer Profit Brand plots store opening in former Burn Rubber Sneaker spot Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 14-20) Read More

  3. Halloween is your last chance to tour the creepy Eloise Asylum before it gets redeveloped Read More

  4. Michigan Renaissance Festival grounds transformed into illuminated haunted attraction Read More

  5. 'i.Detroit' project maps the DNA of the D Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit