Friday, October 16, 2020

Detroit streetwear designer Profit Brand plots store opening in former Burn Rubber Sneaker spot

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge MIKE DON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Mike Don Photography
A Detroit-based Black-owned streetwear brand is making big moves.

Profit Brand, an outerwear and streetwear company that, until now, has been offered exclusively online, will celebrate its flagship store opening on Oct. 3o with a private fashion show, billed as “The Heist,” to showcase its fall/winter collection.



The apparel company, founded by designer Trevor “Fresh” Coates, will revive the original location of iconic Royal Oak sneaker shop Burn Rubber. Coates says the move was a way to “honor the historic small, Black-owned legacy” Burn Rubber first established in 2004.

“I always respected and aspired to be like the two owners and fashion pioneers,” Coates said in a press release. “Occupying the space represents the growth of Black-owned businesses in Michigan.”

Currently, Profit Brand offers a selection of bold and branded graphic tees, bomber jackets, and leather, as well as accessories like silk scarves, bandanas, hats, and face masks. The fashion show, however, will debut the brand's expanded product line, which is set to include vegan parkas, sports jackets, and athleisure wear, and will also introduce up and coming designers from Oakland, Chicago, and New Jersey.


