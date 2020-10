click to enlarge Illustration by Taj Tenfold/BOOM! Studios

In a election year like no other, a powerful evil is slithering through the shadows of Detroit.



But reporter Elena Abbott is chosen by the light and back on the beat.



Announcnig ABBOTT: 1973!https://t.co/sksxMmxaeX pic.twitter.com/0GtDUJuBEF — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 13, 2020

Dogged Detroit investigator Elena Abbott is back from a prolonged cigarette break — this time, to battle corruption, supernatural forces, and a sabotaged mayoral election.The second installment of a comic book mini-series, which first debuted in 2018,finds the “hard-nosed, chain-smoking” reporter “living her best life” thanks to series writer-creator — and Dearborn native — Saladin Ahmed () and artist Sami Kivelä ().“I'm ridiculously thrilled to bring readers a new chapter in Elena Abbott's life! The first series generated incredible excitement and energy, and we've fed off of that to bring you an even bigger story,” Ahmed said in a statement shared with. “It's 1973, Elena is living her best life with Amelia, and Detroit is preparing to elect its first Black mayor. But while Elena's powers have grown, they may not be enough to stop the shadows that have seized those closest to her — shadows that threaten to engulf the whole city.”Ahmed, who writes from his experience as an Arab American man raised in the midwest, has made it a point to create comic book characters to be more inclusive.There's Starling in the groundbreakingseries, which Ahmed has been writing since 2018. The Black Latino teen who takes over for Peter Parker after he dies has an ally in Starling, granddaughter of classic Spidey villain Vulture, who just so happens to be a Detroiter living in New York. And then there's Dearborn's Fadi Fadlalah, better known as Amulet, a gentle giant and Arab American sidekick to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani superhero.In the case of, making more inclusive heroes means “a main character who is a woman, who is Black, who is bisexual.”“She's all of those things in an era where there's a lot of hostility, particularly in the workplace, toward people who are not straight white guys,” Ahmed toldin 2018.is slated for a Jan. 2021 release by Boom! Studios