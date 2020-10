Michigan Renaissance Festival grounds transformed into illuminated haunted attraction

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The Dark Lord is here, y'all. Huzzah?Though this year's Michigan Renaissance Festival was jousted right off of our 2020 calendars , the festival grounds in Holly has been repurposed for a far more sinister happening.“A Haunting in Hollygrove: Phantasm of Lights” offers a sensory and family-friendly haunted experience, featuring more than 3/4 of a mile filled with lights, spooky sounds, and what the press release describes as roaming and “unnerving characters.”Scattered throughout the village are more than eight “haunting” scenes that may or may not have something to do with an evil force that has overtaken the festival grounds, and it may or may not be up to guests to save it from the Dark Lord, or something.In addition to the haunted elements, there will be 10-15 artisans set up offering “unique finds” and Halloween merch.The Halloween event will take Place Thursday-Sunday starting Oct. 15 through Oct. 31 and is open rain or shine. The event is limiting each time slot to just 40 people, and social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.Tickets are ($17.95-$25, children 5 and under are free) and can be purchased by visiting HalloweenInHolly.com