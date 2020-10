Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle to reopen in November

click to enlarge Mark Ridley, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The laughs will continue at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak when the storied, long-running comedy club reopens its doors in November.The club closed its doors and postponed all booked acts back in March, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Michigan. But on Thursday, Nov. 5, the club will reopen with new coronavirus safety measures in place.Capacity will be limited to 100 guests, who are asked to keep a minimum of six feet of distance with others. Guests will be seated at tables of no more than four people, and the venue says that nobody will be seated at a table with people who are not in their party.Customers are required to wear masks when entering or exiting the club, while waiting to be seated, and while using the restroom. All staff members will wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available. High-touch surfaces will be sanitized throughout the evening.Initial acts include Nick Griffin on Nov. 5-7, John Heffron on Nov. 12-14, and Joe DeVito on Nov. 19-21. You can see the full schedule here.