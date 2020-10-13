See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The Scene

Royal Oak's Emagine Theater will host its previously postponed Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the United Negro College Fund

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 10:32 AM

GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View

The Juneteenth Film Festival is a go... in October?

Royal Oak's Emagine Theater is reviving its plans for a Juneteenth Film Festival now that, as of Oct. 9, movie theaters are legally allowed to reopen amid the pandemic.



In June, just a few days ahead of Juneteenth, the Royal Oak-based theater announced a weeklong festival highlighting Black cinema and films — despite not being able to legally do so under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's previous executive orders.

Needless to say, word spread fast and Emagine chairman Paul Glantz was served with a letter from the Attorney General's office threatening legal action should the theater host the festival as planned.

The film festival has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 22. The festival, which will screen a dozen films that honor Black actors, actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers, will include The Defiant Ones, If Beale Street Could Talk, Do The Right Thing, The Color Purple, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?, and American History X. Emagine will donate 100% of net ticket sales to the United Negro College Fund.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance via emagine-entertainment.com.

Emagine says it will enforce capacity limits and implement other COVID-19 preventative measures for guests and staff.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'i.Detroit' project maps the DNA of the D Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 7-13) Read More

  3. Detroit's Tim Robinson delivers some goofs in star-packed voter PSA by the Postal Service (the band) Read More

  4. Book excerpt: Lessons on racism, not reading, writing, or arithmetic on first day of school Read More

  5. You can tour a very haunted Detroit Police Department, because who needs to sleep ever again? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit