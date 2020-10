Royal Oak's Emagine Theater will host its previously postponed Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the United Negro College Fund

Google Maps/Street View

The Juneteenth Film Festival is a go... in October?Royal Oak's Emagine Theater is reviving its plans for a Juneteenth Film Festival now that, as of Oct. 9, movie theaters are legally allowed to reopen amid the pandemic.In June, just a few days ahead of Juneteenth, the Royal Oak-based theater announced a weeklong festival highlighting Black cinema and films — despite not being able to legally do so under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's previous executive orders.Needless to say, word spread fast and Emagine chairman Paul Glantz was served with a letter from the Attorney General's office threatening legal action should the theater host the festival as planned.The film festival has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 22. The festival, which will screen a dozen films that honor Black actors, actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers, will include, andEmagine will donate 100% of net ticket sales to the United Negro College Fund Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance via emagine-entertainment.com Emagine says it will enforce capacity limits and implement other COVID-19 preventative measures for guests and staff.