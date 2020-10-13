See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The Scene

Comedy god Conan O'Brien probably just Googled 'Michigan things' for voter PSA but we don't mind

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB/TWITTER
  • Screengrab/Twitter

The sexiest man in comedy is urging Michiganders to do something really sexy: vote!

Conan O'Brien, the porcelain, 6'4'' ginger-haired legendary hottie, took to Twitter this week as part of a campaign led by When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voter participation group co-chaired by Michelle Obama and Tom Hanks to encourage Michigan — including the “yoopers” — to participate in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.



“If you like democracy but you don't vote, you're not playing Euchre with a full deck,” O'Brien said after slapping the first of three Detroit-themed caps atop his lush and flowing, unkempt locks.

He praised Dilla's Donuts and Michigan beer brewer Bell's, and mentions Vernors, Mackinac Island (specifically its car-less, fudge-filled offerings), Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City, and beloved Cheboygan hot dog joint, Duke's Dogs. But he also takes jabs like a Michigander, which he identifies as despite being a Massachusetts native, a California resident, and a former New Yorker.

“So, get out and vote 'cause if you don't, you're kind of letting other states that aren't as awesome as Michigan make decisions about your education, your water, your roads, and your jobs.” O'Brien absolutely whispered “Ohio” during this segment, which means he might be a Michigander at heart after all.

In his final baseball-hat switcheroo, O'Brien sports a University of Michigan cap to deliver one for the college football heads: “Unlike Jim Harbaugh, voting costs nothing, it's very effective, and it lives up to the hype.”

OK — so Michigan wasn't unique for its O'Brien-ified shoutout. He's also addressing other swing states, like Florida, Arizona, and Wisconsin, to go out and do their thing using whatever tidbits and factoids his faithful assistant Sona Movsesian Googled. “Put down those crystals and stop staring into the majestic Grand Canyon,” he warned Arizonians, poking fun at bolo ties and “dry heat.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even entered the chat, er, responded to O'Brien via Twitter, and offered to correct his pronunciation of “Michigander” which he curiously says without the “a.”
“I've never been political. I'm not a political comedian, it's not my medium. It's never been a big part of my show or work and I never really felt that it was my place to be very vocal about who I was going to vote for just because I felt no one was looking to me for that,” O'Brian shared with former first lady Michelle Obama on a recent episode of his Conan Needs a Friend podcast.

“But this feels very different. That is why I am being very vocal about wanting to support Joe Biden because I look at the man who is in office right now and I do not want my children to be living under a president who I find embarrassing and who does not have the values I'm teaching my kids to have.”

Now we're really hot and bothered.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'i.Detroit' project maps the DNA of the D Read More

  2. Royal Oak's Emagine Theater will host its previously postponed Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the United Negro College Fund Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 7-13) Read More

  4. Book excerpt: Lessons on racism, not reading, writing, or arithmetic on first day of school Read More

  5. Halloween is your last chance to tour the creepy Eloise Asylum before it gets redeveloped Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit