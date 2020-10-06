Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Skate 'N Dance party returns to Detroit's Lexus Velodrome with Motown Funk theme

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SKATE N' DANCE
  • Courtesy of Skate N' Dance

The good times will roll once again when Skate N' Dance returns to the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 9.

In the past, Skate N' Dance has hosted glow skating, roller art bazaars, and Halloween parties.But for the first Skate N' Dance event since you-know-what picks back up with its monthly party at the Velodrome featuring music, food, skate lessons, demonstrations, and socially distanced roller aerobics, this time with a Motown Funk theme.



For Friday's family-friendly skate sesh, families can skate from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and take part in lessons and demonstrations. From 9 p.m.-1 a.m., the itinerary caters to the adult skaters with a race on Velodrome's professionally-graded track followed by an hour-long Break Skate, which invites skaters to freestyle. Detroit-area DJs Ducky, Kenny, CoveLove Sh4g, Andrea Ghita, and Esshaki will provide music with food available from Couscous Cusine Catering and Chef Tony. There will be art vendors, too, and a photo booth.

Things might, you know, look a bit different than previous Skate N' Dance soirees, but according to a press release the event's capacity will be capped at 250 (normally, it can accommodate 1,000 people) and they will offer a handful of private party booths for up to 10 guests. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Masks are required.

Don't feel like lacing and masking up? Revisit Metro Times' cover story on how adult nights at roller rinks are keeping Detroit's Black skate culture alive.


  • Skate N' Dance Motown Funk @ Lexus Velodrome

    • Fri., Oct. 9, 6 p.m. $20

