Get in loser, Hello Kitty and Barbie trucks are coming to Twelve Oaks Mall

click to enlarge Barbie Totally Throwback Tour

Whatever you planned on doing next weekend, cancel it, because Hello Kitty and Barbie are coming.Two hot-pink trucks will sell Hello Kitty and Barbie swag as part of a pop-up shopping experience at Twelve Oaks Mall. It's the Barbie truck's first visit to metro Detroit, according to a press release.The Hello Kitty wares include plush toys, cookies, enamel pins, T-shirts, and more. The Barbie swag includes '90s-themed apparel like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl "boombox" tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, "cassette tape" wallets, and more.Due the coronavirus pandemic, both trucks are cashless — they'll only take credit and debit card payments. Staff will wear masks, social distancing markers will be on the ground, and the area will be cleaned every 30 minutes.The trucks will be parked from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 outside of the food court at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.