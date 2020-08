'Weird Al' wants a silencer for his T-shirt gun role as Ted Nugent in 'Reno 911!' reboot

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

"Weird Al" Yankovic as Ted Nugent on Reno 911!

Finally, some good news in the world - after an 11-year hiatus, one of the funniest shows of all time is BACK! The new season of Reno 911 begins streaming on @Quibi on May 4. (Oh, and I show up at one point as Ted Nugent.) pic.twitter.com/q2IO5T8IDD — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) April 30, 2020

It might feel like a weird time to bring back a satirical mockumentary about a politically incorrect and bumbling police force, but the re-booted goofin' sheriffs ofhave no problem taking aim at themselves, as well as right-wing dipshits like Motor City Madman Ted Nugent.In April, the Prince of Parody “Weird Al” Yankovic teased his gun-toting cosplay of Nugent on the set of the seventh season ofThe Comedy Central series went off the air in 2009 after six seasons of botched arrests, mishandled crime scenes, and frequently murdered handjob enthusiast Terry . The series returned in May on Quibi, a new streaming service designed exclusively for phone viewing.Well, we finally have a clip of Yankovic in action as the Nuge, who is portrayed in the series as a Nevada senator about to take the stage at concert/political rally, a likely nod to deep-fried rap-rocker Kid Rock's 2017 senate run fake-out The minute-long clip from the most recent episode of the series reveals the Reno cops serving as security for Nugent who, while backstage, is presented with a T-shirt gun equipped to shoot an insane 500 t-shirts per minute. The Nuge half-jokingly requests a silencer be placed on the gun.“That'll make it illegal in California,” one of his minions says. This, of courses, causes both the minion and Nuge to burst into laughter.The clip also shows Nuge smashing a guitar and cutting through a crowd of supporters with signs that say “Nuge 2020: Suck it, Snowflakes!” before taking the stage toting a large rifle.“If you don't like it, you can suck on my machine gun!” he adds.You can watch the clip below.