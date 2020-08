Best of Detroit poll ends Sept. 4. Vote now!

click to enlarge Atomazul / Shutterstock.com

You didn't think we were skipping the Best of Detroit this year, did you? Nothing stops Detroit!Look, we're not going to stop celebrating the Motor City just because of you-know-who. In fact, perhaps this year it's more important than ever to hang on to, remember, praise, and anticipate all the best Detroit has to offer.So go to metrotimes.com/bestofdetroit and VOTE. Tell us about the best pizza, the best local big shot, the best happy hour, the best record store, and all your other favorites. We've even added some categories that pertain to this strange summer, like best carryout and best patio.The polls close on Sept. 4, and we'll share the results in our Best of Detroit issue on Sept. 30.Thanks for reading, and thanks for voting. The real best of Detroit is YOU.