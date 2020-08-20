It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

The Scene

Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Scene

WDET takes stand-up comedy outside with fundraiser at Canterbury Village drive-in

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Detroit comic Josh Adams performs at a WDET comedy showcase in Lake Orion. - SISHIR CHERRY BUDDHARAJU / WDET
  • Sishir Cherry Buddharaju / WDET
  • Detroit comic Josh Adams performs at a WDET comedy showcase in Lake Orion.

What's the deal with airplane food? And how about those seats? Together, air travel is like botulism and scoliosis made a baby, am I right? Woof.

If you miss laughing out loud IRL and/or not laughing because not all jokes are funny, WDET is hosting a comedy showcase fundraiser for 101.9, Detroit's NPR station in conjunction with Emagine Theaters at the Canterbury Village drive-in.



The Wednesday, Aug. 26 live stand-up event mark WDET's fourth installment of what is being billed as “What's So Funny About Detroit?” The series aims to elevate diverse voices throughout metro Detroit's comedy community.

Ryan Patrick Hooper, host of WDET's Culture Shift, will emcee the event, which invites comedians Melanie Hearn, Alex Bozinovic, Blain Hill, Jeffrey Ford, Johanna Medranda, and T. Barb to perform.


Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and comedy begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per car (with up to six people per car) and can be purchased by visiting WDET.org. Guests are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages and food. Social distancing is encouraged.

