WDET takes stand-up comedy outside with fundraiser at Canterbury Village drive-in

it felt so good to do live comedy again. i took six of my favorite detroit comics to a drive-in movie theater in lake orion & put on a show. more than 400 people showed up. they laughed. they honked. we raised money for @wdetdetroit. the 2nd installment of “what’s so funny about #detroit?” was incredible. thank you to everyone that made it happen!💕✌️(and thanks to @onlycherrryy for the photos🥰)