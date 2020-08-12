It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Detroit's N'Namdi Center gallery reopens Friday with Mel Rosas exhibition

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Mel Rosas. - JEFF CANCELOSI
  • Jeff Cancelosi
  • Mel Rosas.

Detroit's N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Art is celebrating all the small things.

The gallery reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic with a new exhibition on Friday. Detalles, an Exhibition of Small-Scale Work showcases new work by Royal Oak-based painter Mel Rosas.



The exhibition takes place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. Attendance is limited with no walk-ups; guests should RSVP here. (RSVP closes an hour before event starts.)

The gallery says masks are required, and guests will have their temperature check before entering. Social distancing will be enforced.

Of the show, the gallery says:

Rosas's solo exhibition, titled Detalles, an Exhibition of Small-Scale Work, focuses on quiet, personal moments of observational clarity by capturing a fleeting moment, a glance, or noticing a section of a larger context - i.e. a reflection in water, a figure's feet walking across cobblestone, or a section of a building's facade. Though these small paintings are more abstract than previous works, nevertheless, they are figures, remnants, and fragments from Latin American sociopolitical conditions.

The means to an end may be best described in a recently discovered word from the Internet - ambedo: (n.) A kind of melancholic trance in which you become completely absorbed in vivid, sensory details. (1)

(1) From: THE DICTIONARY OF OBSCURE SORROWS

The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows is a compendium of invented words written by John Koenig. Each original definition aims to fill a hole in the language-to give a name to emotions we all might experience but don't yet have a word for. The author's mission is to capture the aches, demons, vibes, joys and urges that roam the wilderness of the psychological interior. Each sorrow is bagged, tagged and tranquilized, then released gently back into the subconscious.

The N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Art is located at 52 E. Forest Ave. Detroit; 313-831-8700; nnamdicenter.org.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Mel Rosas: Detalles, an Exhibition of Small-Scale Work @ G.R. N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

    • Fri., Aug. 14

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Detroit anime convention Youmacon is moving forward with 2020 event despite coronavirus Read More

  2. Paris Hilton vacationed in Traverse City and all we got was this stupid blog post Read More

  3. Ousted MOCAD director hired one of Detroit's most prominent Black lawyers, accuses museum of violating her civil rights Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (Aug. 12-18) Read More

  5. 'Zola,' the movie about a Detroiter's wild Twitter thread, finally has a teaser trailer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit