Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Ousted MOCAD director hired one of Detroit's most prominent Black lawyers, accuses museum of violating her civil rights

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.
  • Steve Neavling
  • The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The drama at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit is not over yet.

On Monday, The Detroit News reported that former MOCAD director Elysia Borowy-Reeder — who was fired last month after dozens of employees came forward alleging racial insensitivity and a toxic work environment — has hired attorney Melvin Butch Hollowell to represent her.



Hollowell is one of the city's most prominent African-American lawyers.

"Elysia's been treated terribly," Hollowell told the paper. "Everybody is entitled to fair treatment, and she has not received that."

Hollowell argues that Borowy-Reeder was not given a chance to defend herself. But the MOCAD board told the paper that Borowy-Reeder never honored their request for an interview. In a previous statement to Metro Times, Borowy-Reeder said she was blindsided by her firing, saying she learned about it in a press release.

Hollowell also told the paper that the board had signaled its support for Bowory-Reeder by extending her contract and, one June 4, awarding her a $5,000 bonus "for her handling of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic."

A member of MOCAD Resistance, the group of employees calling for Bowory-Reeder's ouster, tells Metro Times that this bonus came after the museum laid off staff due to coronavirus shutdown.

While part-time staff was indefinitely laid off in April, full-time staff received a "welcome back" bonus after they were re-hired, the MOCAD Resistance member says. Bowory-Reeder was not laid off during that time.

"For an Executive Director to accept and openly flaunt such a bonus for her 'successful handling of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic' after laying off the entirety of her Part Time staff, however, is perplexing, especially in light of her statements about the state of the institution's dire finances during the pandemic shutdown," the MOCAD Resistance member says. "Furthermore, such claims are deeply insulting to the workers who truly kept MOCAD afloat."

A representative of MOCAD's board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

